Advantages of using stainless steel

Stainless steel is one of the most versatile materials we deal with in the economy. It is widely used in construction, the food-processing industry and even the automotive industry. Also chemical companies and power plants could not do without elements made of this material. To what does it owe its popularity?

Stainless steel is a group of steels with special properties. It is resistant to corrosion from atmospheric agents, can be used in aggressive, even acidic environments, and also retains outstanding resistance to high temperatures. In everyday life we usually encounter austenitic steel, produced in accordance with the EN 10088 standard. This alloy contains 18% chromium and 10% nickel. It is thanks to the first element that the steel becomes resistant to corrosion. On the surface of the alloy, a chromium oxide film is formed, invisible to the human eye, which effectively protects the steel against oxidation. Importantly, it is passive in nature, so it does not react with other substances and has the ability to regenerate itself.

Part of the green revolution

Stainless steel products are extremely environmentally friendly. They are non-toxic, easy to process and do not deteriorate quickly. Stainless steel articles can be recycled and even when melted down they retain their unique properties. This is an extremely important feature in the context of closed waste management promoted by ecologists and scientists. The versatility of this material means that it can be reused for many different purposes. Dairy cisterns, once cleaned and scalded, will be perfect for transporting oil or other fossil fuels, and then they can find other uses.

Hygiene, safety and resistance

In the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, society has begun to pay more attention to the sterility of public spaces. As it turns out, stainless steel is our important ally in the fight against coronavirus. Surfaces made of this material can be disinfected at will without fear of the steel losing its colour, luster or properties. It is precisely for hygienic and vandal-resistant reasons that stainless steel products have been used for several years as railings in shopping malls, elements of city furniture or equipment of catering establishments. Stainless steel does not absorb odours and does not react with other substances. It is sufficient to wash the steel surface and it is suitable for further work of any kind. EU regulations are very strict when it comes to health and safety – especially in the catering industry. This is why OHS standards require stainless steel to be used in contact with food. This material is hypoallergenic, will not scratch, is durable and easy to keep clean. Its modern design is also an additional advantage.

The unique properties and versatility of stainless steel mean that every year engineers find more and more new applications for it. Today, almost every branch of the economy has some connection with steel articles. Probably in the coming years we will be able to observe further growth in sales of stainless steel on the metallurgical market. However, increased demand may result in price increases. Only in the last year the wholesale value of steel has increased by several dozen percent. Fortunately, in recent weeks we can observe stabilisation of prices.