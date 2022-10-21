Adventures Overland announces its maiden expedition to Laos in January 2023

Delhi, October 21, 2022: Adventures Overland – India’s first and biggest Road Trip Company, has announced its maiden expedition to Laos, a country traversed by the Mekong River and known for its mountainous terrain, French colonial architecture, hill tribe settlements and Buddhist monasteries. The capital city of this landlocked nation, Vientiane, is the site of the That Luang Stupa, where a reliquary reportedly houses the Buddha’s breastbone. The journey also covers the old town of Luang Prabang, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the perfect place to relax and enjoy stunning river views.

The expedition planned between 24th January 2023 and 02nd February 2023 offers a picturesque self-drive convoy-style journey, with visits to revered monuments, kayaking across the famous Nam Song river while enjoying the Laotian countryside. A chance to explore limestone caves, go on scenic nature reserve trails, and do a few adrenaline-pumping activities. This Kingdom of a Million Elephants, with its fantastic scenery, ethnic villages, and unexplored lands, makes it any traveller’s off-beat dream destination, with luxurious accommodations and a mouth-watering blend of cuisines.

Sanjay Madan and Tushar Agarwal, Guinness World Record Holders, came together in 2012 and founded Adventures Overland, India’s leading niche travel company that offers first-of-its-kind self-driving expeditions across six continents. They are also the pioneers in cross-border and fly-and-drive excursions in India.

Tushar Agarwal, Co-Founder of Adventures Overland, said, “At Adventures Overland, we believe in offering unique experiences to travel enthusiasts. We are excited to launch our maiden expedition to Laos, unconventional and relatively unexplored by Indian travel enthusiasts. Our guided, small-group self-drive trips allow travellers to experience new destinations while driving in convoys. They can enjoy the expedition without any worries about breakdowns, language barriers, and navigation of difficult terrain. Every route in each country we visit has been vetted to ensure the journey is seamless. Adventures Overland also believes in responsible travel where due consideration is given to the terrain.”

The cost for the Laos expedition is INR 2,95,000 + 5% GST Per Person, and an EMI option is also available. The bookings have commenced, and interested travellers looking out for this unconventional experience can book by calling +91 8929592816.

Laos is a land of untouched natural beauty, caves, forests, and waterways, a dream destination for travellers seeking a connection with nature and those looking for adventure.