AEL Q4FY20

Adani Enterprises Ltd, (AEL) part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Consolidated Total Income for the FY20 increased by 8% to Rs. 44,086 crores vs Rs. 40,951 crores in FY19. The EBIDTA for the FY20 increased by 17% to Rs. 2,968 crores vs Rs. 2,541 crores in FY19. The PAT attributable to owners for FY20 rose 59% to Rs. 1,138 crores vs Rs.717 crores in FY19.

Consolidated Total Income for the quarter increased by 2% to Rs. 13,698 crores vs Rs. 13,473 crores for the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The EBIDTA for the quarter remained at Rs. 647 crores vs Rs. 943 crores in Q4 FY 19. The PAT attributable to owners for Q4 FY 20 was Rs. 61 crores vs Rs. 283 crores in Q4 FY 19.

“Adani Enterprises Limited has always strived towards nation building, through its business endeavours which focuses on creating excellent infrastructure capabilities to accelerate the growth. With the COVID-19 pandemic has brought things to a halt, we at Adani will persistently support our fellow Indians through these testing times. We aim to emerge stronger once situations normalize. The emphasis will be on continued incubation of future businesses and create value for our stakeholders in the long term.” said Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group.

Business Highlights:

1. Mining Services

In Mining Services business, production volume at Parsa Kente coal mine in Chhattisgarh stood at 4.53 MMT vs 4.92 MMT in Q4 FY 19. Recently, the coal production has started at Gare Pelma III mine in Chhattisgarh and the volume during the quarter is 0.45 MMT.

2. Solar Manufacturing

The company has established India’s largest solar cell and module manufacturing unit in Mundra SEZ. The plant has an installed capacity of 1.2 GW fully integrated cell and module manufacturing unit. Q4 FY 20 volume was at 193 MW modules vs 260 MW modules in Q4 FY 19.

3. Agro

In food business, the company has maintained its leadership position with its “Fortune” brand and continues to lead the refined edible oil market with more than 20% market share.

4. Roads

The company has signed three concession agreements with NHAI under Hybrid Annuity Model for construction of roads aggregating to 150+ KMs, with project completion status of 40% in Bilaspur-Pathrapali project at Chhattisgarh. It has also received two letters of award from NHAI for construction of roads aggregating to 60+ KMs in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

5. Airport Services

The company has won bids for six airports at Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Jaipur and Guwahati, out of which concession agreements have been signed for Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Lucknow.

About Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business conglomerates. AEL is a fast-growing company with a diversified business portfolio comprising integrated coal management and mining services, solar modules manufacturing as well as edible oil business. Through its efficient, competitive and profitable B2B and B2C operations, the company is enhancing access to basic services such as electricity through timely coal supplies, helping to create a clean environment, delivering quality food grain and providing a healthy cooking medium. In doing so, Adani Enterprises is playing a key role in fostering a better future for the people.