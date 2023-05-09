AEMA offers job security to its successful students

Kolkata, May 9, 2023: Indian maritime stalwarts believe that the key roadblock in increasing the global share of Indian seafarers going forward is the lack of adequate number of Indian senior officers serving merchant navy worldwide presently as Indian junior officers and ratings (semi-skilled Indian seamen) are usually paired with senior Indian officers as crew members aboard specialized merchant navy ships by most reputed maritime recruitment agents globally. Also, it is estimated that there exists a 7 to 10% shortage of skilled seafarers worldwide.

“The global share of Indian seafarers is around 8% currently whereas India accounts for roughly 18% of the world’s population. India has already surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crores people. India has its largest ever adolescent and youth population and will continue to have one of the youngest populations in the world till 2030. Moreover, the Indian job market is estimated to witness 22 percent churn over the next five years,” said Capt Vinay Singh, Hong-Kong based and Group Managing Director of Marine HR, Anglo-Eastern Group – the world’s leading shipping conglomerate. Capt Vinay Singh added, “In such a scenario as world’s leading ship management company which is also one of the largest employer of Indian seafarers, Anglo-Eastern Group plans to capitalize on the country’s burgeoning young population to bolster the ship management business operations in India through specialized maritime training courses offered at the best merchant navy college of India, Anglo Eastern Maritime Academy or AEMA located near Mumbai city. Also, as a responsible corporate citizen of the country, AEMA would continue to endeavour to promote seafaring among female students of India.”

AEMA recently won honour and was officially recognized as India’s ‘Outstanding Maritime Institute 1st Rank in the category of pre-sea training institutes conducting courses for Officer Cadets (Nautical & Engineering) on the occasion of 60th National Maritime Day Celebrations 2023. This award was handed over to the senior executive of Anglo Eastern Group at a function held in Mumbai by Mr. Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways of India.

AEMA was established by Anglo Eastern Group in 2009. This world-class maritime college of India maintains 100% placement records. Students enrolled at AEMA eventually get hired by Anglo Eastern Group post their successful completion of maritime studies. AEMA offers job security to its students. AEMA executives continue to guide aspiring students in India to pursue career options in merchant navy through offices of Anglo Eastern Group located in cities like Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Lucknow, etc.

www.angloeastern.com