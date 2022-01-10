Aequs Foundation inaugurates Mobile Science Lab at Itigatti, Hubballi

Hubballi, January 10, 2022: Aequs Foundation has launched a first-of-its-kind Mobile Science Lab initiative in Hubballi to provide hands-on computer and STEM education to over 2,500 students across 16 government schools in the region.

The programme taken up in partnership with Agastya Foundation, is designed for students of 6th to 10th classes.

The Mobile Science Lab will offer in-depth knowledge through experiential learning and thrive innovative thinking among the students. The mobile lab is well equipped with 15 laptops pre-loaded with simple, user-friendly software and equipment for experiments. It will be a comprehensive program that combines a classroom and practical approach through creative curricular materials that are holistic and thought-provoking for effective teaching-learning processes.

The project was inaugurated by Shri Aravind Bellad, Member of Legislative Assembly – Hubballi-Dharwad West; in the presence of SS Keladimath, DDPI Dharwad; Basavaraj Sugandhi, Director, Aequs SEZ; Girish Padaki, BEO Dharwad City; Chitti Pantulu, Vice President – Aequs; Uday Sanikop, Senior Manager – Aequs SEZ, Dr. Babitha M P, Regional Manager AIF Hubli; Channabasappa Navaloor, President – SDMC; Mrs. Rajeshwari Kori, Headmaster, GHPS Itigatti.

Aequs Foundation understands that science education has the power to impact lives and transform societies in a single generation. The Mobile Science Lab is one such initiative that will positively impact communities in and around Aequs’ manufacturing ecosystem in Hubballi, Karnataka. The project will further aid in achieving the Foundation’s goal of driving grassroots change and help students succeed in every step of their educational journey.

Shri. Aravind Bellad, added, “Science and STEM education is becoming a prerequisite for advancement in the 21st century. With initiatives such as these, Aequs Foundation remains a pillar of strength and propeller for growth for communities in Hubballi. These activities will shape the future of students and ensure the development of the region.”

Aequs Foundation aims at inspiring and educating children through initiatives that bring measurable and sustainable changes to society and improve quality of life. Over the years, Aequs Foundation has introduced several programs aimed to help students excel in academics and extra curriculum for an all-round development.