Aereo receives award for the Best Drone Company 2022 from ASSOCHAM

New Delhi, 19th January 2023: Aereo (formerly Aarav Unmanned Systems), the leading Indian end-to-end drone solutions start-up wins the Best Drone Company 2022 award. Assocham’s 14th International Civil Aviation Awards was hosted on 18th January 2023 in New Delhi. The chief guest for this event was Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India.

Aereo has pioneered the science of drone surveying and analysis over the past decade. It has mapped over 33,000 villages across India and impacted the lives of over 45 million people. In just 12 months, Aereo has mapped 5+ million acres of land in Harayana using their proprietary drones. Additionally, It is the only drone company in India with a CAGR of 250% in revenue over the last 3.5 years. Therefore, due to its expansive and fast-paced growth in the industry, Aereo was felicitated with the Best Drone Company award.

On winning the award, Vipul Singh, Founder, and CEO, Aereo said, “We are extremely proud and honoured to win this award. At Aereo, we believe in teamwork above all. And due to the collective efforts of our entire team, we’ve crossed another significant milestone. As one of the leading drone companies we strive to focus on not just quantifiable goals but also impactful ones. Our approach to success is centered around fulfilling core SDGs and ESG objectives. We look forward to doubling down on our growth and achievements this year.”