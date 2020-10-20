Aeris Continues to Transform Businesses with End-To-End IoT Solutions; Bags Multiple Awards at the National Award for Excellence in IoT

Enabling the transforming world and addressing the increasing IoT capabilities, Aeris Communications, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for enterprises, today, has been awarded with prestigious award ‘Enterprise Solution of The Year’ under the IoT Innovation category for its Aeris Asset Assurance Platform.

Aeris is being recognized for its remarkable achievements in enabling its customers to attain their business goals through its innovative Aeris Asset Assurance Platform, the industry’s first comprehensive asset protection and repossession IoT platform for the auto financing and lending companies as well as enterprises using third-party fleet services for their logistics and distribution. As part of the National Awards for Excellence in IoT, Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications has been recognised third time in a row with – ‘IoT CEO of the Year 2020’ recognition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications, said, “We are overwhelmed to receive multiple awards and get recognised for the amazing work we are delivering to our customers, particularly, in the year when not only our industry, but economies worldwide have been hit hard. We have been resilient and this year grew stronger in the African region. This became possible due to the unwavering commitment of our employees who are the driving force for our customers’ and organisation’s growth. Also, it is an immense pleasure to be bestowed with the ‘IoT CEO of the Year 2020 Award’ as this not only acknowledges the efforts and contributions of the leadership, but also recognises Aeris Communication’s successful social incorporation.”

The platform also recognised Ms Shweta Berry, Head of Strategic Alliances – Industry & Academia, Marcom and CSR, Aeris Communications as the Technology Marketing Specialist of the Year in IoT for her exemplary work done in the field of IoT Marketing in the subcontinent. She said, “It’s heartening to see this award acknowledging the success of the marketing strategy and hard work done by everyone at the company to establish brand Aeris in the region.”

Recognising India’s best IoT solutions and solution providers, the National Awards for Excellence in IOT is a platform which recognises excellence in engineering and deploying IoT projects, both at regional and national levels. India has been an early adopter of IoT, but the work done by various stakeholders has lacked recognition over these years. To bridge that gap, National Awards for Excellence in IoT is an attempt to recognise the best IoT deployments in India.

Keeping technology at the forefront, this virtual event has recognised Aeris with the following awards and accreditations –

‘IoT CEO of the Year Award’ – Dr Rishi Bhatnagar

IoT Innovation- Enterprise Solution of the Year – Aeris Asset Assurance Platform

Technology Marketing Specialist of the Year in IoT- Shweta Berry, Head of Strategic Alliances – Industry & Academia, Marcom and CSR, Aeris Communications

With more than 20 Billion devices connected to the Internet by 2020, IoT is an industrial revolution for the 21st century. Aeris is an IoT technology enabler for automotive OEMs. Aeris connected solutions for vehicles provide a comprehensive solution for an enhanced customer relationship, safety and security and infotainment. Aeris has created unique IoT ecosystem for enterprises, financial sector, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technologists, system integrators and solution providers across many vertical sectors. It also empowers organizations to optimize human intervention and attain real-time remote monitoring of machines, equipment, and other assets along with predictive and preventive maintenance of various products and assets within enterprises.