Aeris launches Smart Fleet Platform

Aeris Communications, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for enterprises, today announced the launch of Smart Fleet Platform. This is industry’s first end-to-end connected platform and telematics solution for the fleet owners.

The offering manages fleets on a single platform and comes with unique features to help maximize fleet efficiency and operational excellence. The unique value proposition of this innovative platform lies in its ability to address three of the biggest challenges that fleet owners face – reducing accidents, instances of theft and improving efficiency. Aeris is uniquely positioned to cater to the needs of the fleet owners with flexible commercial models, deployment capabilities and 24*7 multi-lingual helpdesk. Some of the Smart Fleet Platform features include:

Live remote tracking and tracing of vehicles

B2B web portal and mobile app access

Single view dashboard

Map view of vehicles with status and live tracking

Complete trip data analytics

Alerts on over-speeding, crash, theft, etc.

Easy navigation with route search, maps/places

Remote control with geofencing and immobilization

Reports of Vehicle details- secure park, immobilize vehicle, SOS, trips

EMI & Insurance reminders

Talking about the launch, Sameer Mahapatra, Country Manager and VP Sales in India & SAARC at Aeris Communications said, “We are committed to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. This platform will offer a range of innovative and engaging subscription-based fleet management services that work flawlessly in the real world. For facilitating quicker order placement, in addition to direct sales and channel sales partners, Aeris has also enabled the digital platform for order cycle management through Facebook.”

Aeris technology has been helping businesses of varied scales and sizes to capture and use data from commercial and personal vehicles including trucks, tempos, tractors, commercial cars, 2,3 & 4 wheelers and electric vehicles at unprecedented volumes and speeds. It also provides unparalleled security to identify the changes and respond accordingly. In the past, AerTrak technology has successfully recovered stolen vehicles, especially, eRickshaws, high-end cars and commercial trucks. In addition, the technology has facilitated easy financing of vehicles by the virtue of asset assurance features, such as, live tracking, geo fencing and immobilization. During this Covid-19 crisis and lockdown, Aeris technology is helping law enforcement and disaster management agencies in multiple cities for improving response time to crisis with faster mobilization of police vehicles via live location tracking, enabling better coordination between the police vehicles and faster action for crisis management.