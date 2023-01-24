Aerones unveils modular robot for Level 1-3 wind turbine LEE maintenance and repair

Aerones has demonstrated for the first time a robot that offers full-service leading-edge wind turbine blade maintenance and repair. The robot performs maintenance 5x faster than humans and makes use of various attachments to perform different tasks, including refinishing blades with RELEST® coatings from AkzoNobel. The robot is able to perform maintenance and repair for Level 1-3 Leading Edge Erosion (LEE), proactively addressing erosion in a cost-effective manner and halting progression to Level 4-5 erosion. The robot was unveiled in Riga, Latvia on January 24, 2023, the world’s first factory demonstration of a leading-edge repair robot.

The wind turbine maintenance and repair market was valued at $36.27B in 2022 and is expected to grow to $63.82B by 2029. Maintenance and repair are slow and costly, as it is usually performed by manual rope access technicians. The Aerones system improves the efficiency of wind turbine maintenance and repair for up to Level 3 erosion – thus offering proactive methods to solve erosion before requiring more significant and costly repairs.

“Global energy demand in the next 20-30 years will double, and the steepest growth will be in the near future. To support the industry’s growth, our goal is to offer a robotized system that can repair wind turbine blades at any moment when it’s necessary. We continue to work towards making the robot as resilient as possible to various external conditions, which is why we’ve tested our system in extreme heat, humidity, and wind. Our ultimate goal is to create a product where wind turbines would only have to be stopped for a short time, or not at all, in order to be repaired.” – Danis Kuze, co-founder of Aerones

5x faster and more resilient to wind

The robot is also able to improve the maintenance process, not only because it is able to perform maintenance 3-5x faster than humans. By making use of robotized systems, Aerones is able to eliminate the need for rope access technicians – a profession that is considered potentially hazardous with a 0.64 per 1,000 injury rate. The robot is able to work in conditions of wind up to 15 km/s, while technicians are able to work in conditions of up to 9 km/s. Aerones can then increase the safety of maintenance technicians, perform repairs faster, reduce downtime, all while reducing costs.

The modular system ensures that one robot is able to perform multiple tasks – including;

wind turbine blade surface cleaning

surface preparation

leading-edge protective tape removal

primer application

leading-edge filler application

leading-edge protection coating

The coating function comes as a result of a successful collaboration with AkzoNobel – one of the world’s leading producers of wind turbine blade coatings. Aeron was one of three winners of the AkzoNobel Paint the Future global startup challenge, which has now resulted in the successful commercialization of the collaboration.

Smart monitoring with a digital twin

Aeron has implemented smart wind turbine modeling and erosion progression modeling by making use of digital twin technology. The system is able to replicate the wind turbine in a digital environment for monitoring and modeling for data-based decision-making.

The modular robot is the next generation of Aerones robotized wind turbine maintenance solutions. The previous edition was not modular – this innovation enables the robot to perform additional tasks at a lower price. In the future, the company will be adding leading-edge crack repair functionalities.

The Aeron system is used by 30 teams servicing thousands of wind turbines around the world. It has been used in North America, South America, and Europe, and will soon be traveling to Australia. The startup recently announced a $30 million investment round, following a $9 million investment round in the summer of 2022. The startup intends to grow its technical and sales functions, increase the number of robot service teams, and expand into new fast-growing markets.