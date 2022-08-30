Afcom Bets Big on ASEAN Region…

Chennai, August 30, 2022: Afcom Holdings Private Limited, a professionally managed international cargo airline headquartered in Chennai, today reiterated its commitment to the ASEAN region by taking delivery of its first Aircraft – Boeing 737 Freighter. Afcom has been operational since September 2021 through its strategic alliance with its commercial carrier Partners.

The addition of this Aircraft will support Afcom’s current capacity with its airfreight partners, thus enabling a faster and more reliable delivery service. The company plans to add two more Freighter Aircraft to its fleet by the end of this year.

Commenting on the developments, Deepak Parasuraman, Chairman, Afcom Holdings Private Limited said, “Afcom is committed to provide efficient, secure, and quality services to our customers. We strongly believe in working closely with our customers by providing them Tailor-made logistic solutions. We see ourselves not just as a cargo airline but an end-to-end cargo solutions provider. Air cargo is today a key enabler of flexibility and speed in global supply chains. We foresee good and rising demand for air cargo going forward, and we are fully geared up to infuse the required capacity in the market.”

Afcom presently serves between India, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei. In addition, it will commence services to Hanoi (Vietnam) and Bangkok (Thailand) sectors in its endeavour to service destinations across ASEAN countries. More new services are also in the pipeline, with the aim of providing faster delivery options to support the industry requirements.