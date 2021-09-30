Affle completes a hat trick by winning ‘Technology Company of the Year’ at MMA Smarties for 3rd consecutive time, together with 7 other top Awards & Industry Recognitions

September 30, 2021: Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence driven global technology company, today announced that it has for the 3rd consecutive time won the coveted ‘Enabling Technology Company of the Year’ at the MMA Smarties India 2021 (organized by Mobile Marketing Association). This significant win came together with 7 top campaign awards and enabling 2 other industry recognitions for Affle’s innovative mobile advertising campaigns.

The 7 campaign awards have come for Affle’s MAAS, mediasmart, RevX and Vizury platforms for powering high ROI innovative campaigns of top advertisers and agencies including Discovery+, Fossil, GroupM, Merkle Sokrati, MX Takatak and Swiggy. Affle platforms topped comprehensively across multiple categories including Programmatic & Machine Learning, Best Use of Vernacular in Mobile Advertising, Top Innovation, Best Data-Driven Display Campaign, Best in Connected Devices/Internet of Things, Best Lead Generation and Best Mobile Apps/mCommerce solution. The 2 other industry recognitions enabled by Affle included the ‘Best in Show’ award won by Swiggy and ‘Publisher of the Year’ by MX Takatak, for their campaigns executed on Affle’s platforms.

This announcement comes soon after Affle’s MAAS platform won 8 awards for the high impact campaigns done for Games24X7, at the prestigious Indian Digital Media Awards (IDMA) 2021 organised by exchange4media.

Commenting on these achievements, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said, “Winning such top industry honours consecutively, demonstrates Affle’s stand out contributions towards creating impactful tech innovations powering the mobile marketing ecosystem. I congratulate all Afflers and our partners for these commendable industry recognitions. These credentials will further inspire us towards industry leadership and our pursuit of delivering unique, front-running & hyper-personal connected consumer experiences to advertisers globally.”

Charles Yong, the Chief Architect and Technology Officer said, “Our sustained focus on R&D and IP creation has helped our platforms consistently deliver value to our partners. I am delighted that the work being done by the entire product tech organisation at Affle has been recognised again by a top industry body like the MMA and has enabled us to complete a hat trick of winning the ‘Enabling Technology Company of the Year’. We look forward to building on this momentum to drive further innovation and growth for the industry.”