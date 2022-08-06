Affle reports strong performance for Q1 FY2023

Revenue growth of 127.9% y-o-y | Profit (PAT) growth of 93.5% y-o-y
August 06, 2022: Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence-driven global technology company, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Consolidated Performance Highlights
Q1 FY2023 Highlights (y-o-y):
- Revenue from Operations of Rs. 347.5 crores, an increase of 127.9% y-o-y
- EBITDA at Rs. 68.7 crores, an increase of 95.9% y-o-y
- Profit After Tax1 at Rs. 55.2 crores, an increase of 93.5% y-o-y
Q1 FY2023 Highlights (q-o-q):
- Revenue up by 10.3% q-o-q
- EBITDA up by 17.1% q-o-q
Note: 1. Excluding any exceptional items
Affle reported a strong performance for Q1 FY2023 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 347.5 crores, an increase of 127.9% y-o-y from revenue of Rs. 152.5 crores in Q1 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 68.7 crores, an increase of 95.9% y-o-y. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 93.5% y-o-y to Rs. 55.2 crores from Rs. 28.5 crores in Q1 last year. The company reported operating cash flows of Rs. 55.2 crores during the quarter, achieving 99.9% of PAT as operating cash flows. This growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and non-CPCU business, across India & International markets.
The CPCU business noted strong momentum delivering 6.2 crores of converted users in Q1 FY2023, an increase of 96.7% y-o-y. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter.
Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the MD and CEO of Affle said:
“As we commemorate the 3rd anniversary of our IPO on 08.08.22, we are elated to close yet another quarter of momentous growth having achieved our highest quarterly revenue run-rate ever in Q1 FY2023. We continued to leverage upon the market opportunity drawing significant moat from our entrepreneurial culture, tech innovations and sustainable value creation powered by Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack.
This quarter too witnessed the accelerated broad-based growth in ad spends powered by our unique ROI-linked CPCU business model, coming across our top industry verticals in India & International markets. During the quarter, Affle was awarded Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) certification for a period of three years by IMDA Singapore, making us part of a selective group of companies that made it to the DPTM and is a significant validation of our Affle2.0 strategy. We further enhanced our platforms while penetrating deeper across both new and existing markets as well as further verticalizing our capabilities towards high-growth emerging industry verticals. We are a differentiated business fundamentally inspired to deliver deep tech powered futuristic use cases and innovation-led profitable growth, further augmenting our global market position.
We remain optimistic of the industry trends and committed to driving a sustainable business impact for all our stakeholders.”