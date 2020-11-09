Affle reports strong performance for Q2 & H1 FY2021

Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence-driven global technology company, today announced results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020.
Consolidated Performance Highlights
Q2 FY2021 Highlights (y-o-y):
- Revenue from Operations of Rs. 135.0 crores, an increase of 59.3% y-o-y
- EBITDA at Rs. 34.4 crores, an increase of 58.2% y-o-y
- PAT at Rs. 26.9 crores, an increase of 72.5% y-o-y
- PAT margin up by 1.4% to reach 19.7% from 18.3% in Q2 last year
H1 FY2021 Highlights (y-o-y):
- Revenue from operations of Rs. 224.7 crores, an increase of 41.1% y-o-y
- EBITDA at Rs. 56.9 crores, up by 40.7% y-o-y
- PAT at Rs. 45.7 crores, up by 58.6% y-o-y
Affle reported a strong performance for Q2 FY2021 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 135.0 crores, an increase in revenue of 59.3% y-o-y from Rs. 84.7 crores in Q2 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 34.4 crores, an increase of 58.2% y-o-y. PAT increased by 72.5% y-o-y to Rs. 26.9 crores from Rs. 15.6 crores in Q2 last year. PAT margin stood at 19.7% for the quarter, an expansion of 1.4% y-o-y. This growth has been broad-based coming from both CPCU business and Non-CPCU business, across both India & International markets.
For H1 FY2021, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 224.7 crores, an increase of 41.1% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 56.9 crores, an increase of 40.7% y-o-y. PAT increased by 58.6% y-o-y to Rs. 45.7 crores and PAT margin expanded by 2.0%. The company generated robust operating cash flow of Rs. 52.1 crores in H1 FY2021, an increase of 212.4% y-o-y.
The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 2.81 crores of converted users in Q2 FY2021, an increase of 51.8% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in H1 FY2021 to 4.51 crores. The top-10 industry verticals for the Company continued to be Covid-19 resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter on a y-o-y basis.
|In Rs. Crore
|Q2
FY2021
|Q2
FY2020
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Q1
FY2021
|Q-o-Q
Growth
|H1
FY2021
|H1
FY2020
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Revenue
|135.0
|84.7
|59.3%
|89.8
|50.3%
|224.7
|159.3
|41.1%
|EBITDA
|34.4
|21.7
|58.2%
|22.5
|53.1%
|56.9
|40.4
|40.7%
|% EBITDA Margin
|25.5%
|25.7%
|25.0%
|25.3%
|25.4%
|Profit After Tax
|26.9
|15.6
|72.5%
|18.8
|43.2%
|45.7
|28.8
|58.6%
|% PAT Margin
|19.7%
|18.3%
|20.4%
|20.0%
|18.0%
|Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said:
“Q2 FY2021 was marked with accelerated business momentum. Changing the macro landscape with greater consumer adoption of mobile & connected devices is increasingly driving the advertiser budget shifts towards ROI and data-focused digital marketing. This is making Affle indispensable part of the mobile marketing ecosystem.
I am elated with our broad-based growth coming from the Top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India & International markets. We further enhanced our tech and product capabilities to address the changing technology landscape and drive digitally inclusive growth for our customers towards a ‘Mobile-First Connected World’. Affle2.0 strategy primarily anchored on 2Vs – Vernacular and Verticalization fortified our foundation, business moat and is guiding our culture resulting in long-term sustainable growth.
We are a differentiated business fundamentally inspired to deliver innovation-led profitable growth backed by prudent balance sheet and robust cash flows. Affle remains committed and future-ready to leverage upon the new market dynamics while looking to invest incredible consolidation opportunities that shall enhance value for our stakeholders.”