Affle reports strong performance for Q2 & H1 FY2021

Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence-driven global technology company, today announced results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated Performance Highlights

Q2 FY2021 Highlights (y-o-y):

Revenue from Operations of Rs. 135.0 crores, an increase of 59.3% y-o-y

EBITDA at Rs. 34.4 crores, an increase of 58.2% y-o-y

PAT at Rs. 26.9 crores, an increase of 72.5% y-o-y

PAT margin up by 1.4% to reach 19.7% from 18.3% in Q2 last year

H1 FY2021 Highlights (y-o-y):

Revenue from operations of Rs. 224.7 crores, an increase of 41.1% y-o-y

EBITDA at Rs. 56.9 crores, up by 40.7% y-o-y

PAT at Rs. 45.7 crores, up by 58.6% y-o-y

Affle reported a strong performance for Q2 FY2021 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 135.0 crores, an increase in revenue of 59.3% y-o-y from Rs. 84.7 crores in Q2 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 34.4 crores, an increase of 58.2% y-o-y. PAT increased by 72.5% y-o-y to Rs. 26.9 crores from Rs. 15.6 crores in Q2 last year. PAT margin stood at 19.7% for the quarter, an expansion of 1.4% y-o-y. This growth has been broad-based coming from both CPCU business and Non-CPCU business, across both India & International markets.

For H1 FY2021, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 224.7 crores, an increase of 41.1% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 56.9 crores, an increase of 40.7% y-o-y. PAT increased by 58.6% y-o-y to Rs. 45.7 crores and PAT margin expanded by 2.0%. The company generated robust operating cash flow of Rs. 52.1 crores in H1 FY2021, an increase of 212.4% y-o-y.

The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 2.81 crores of converted users in Q2 FY2021, an increase of 51.8% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in H1 FY2021 to 4.51 crores. The top-10 industry verticals for the Company continued to be Covid-19 resilient, helping it register robust growth in this quarter on a y-o-y basis.

In Rs. Crore Q2 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 Y-o-Y Growth Q1 FY2021 Q-o-Q Growth H1 FY2021 H1 FY2020 Y-o-Y Growth Revenue 135.0 84.7 59.3% 89.8 50.3% 224.7 159.3 41.1% EBITDA 34.4 21.7 58.2% 22.5 53.1% 56.9 40.4 40.7% % EBITDA Margin 25.5% 25.7% 25.0% 25.3% 25.4% Profit After Tax 26.9 15.6 72.5% 18.8 43.2% 45.7 28.8 58.6% % PAT Margin 19.7% 18.3% 20.4% 20.0% 18.0%