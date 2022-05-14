Affle reports strong performance for Q4 & 12M FY2022

For Q4 FY2022 – Revenue growth of 122.6% (y-o-y) | PAT growth of 98.7% (y-o-y)

May 14, 2022 : Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence-driven global technology company, today announced the results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Affle reported a strong performance for Q4 FY2022 with a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 315.1 crores, an increase of 122.6% y-o-y from revenue of Rs. 141.6 crores in Q4 last year. EBITDA was at Rs. 58.7 crores, an increase of 70.2% y-o-y. PAT increased by 98.7% y-o-y to Rs. 52.7 crores from Rs. 26.5 crores in Q4 last year. This growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and Non-CPCU business, across India & International markets.

For 12M FY2022, consolidated revenue was at Rs. 1,081.7 crores, an increase of 109.3% y-o-y. EBITDA was at Rs. 213.5 crores, an increase of 63.8% y-o-y. PAT increased by 77.8% y-o-y to Rs. 183.4 crores and PAT margin stood at 16.4%.

The CPCU business continued the growth momentum delivering 5.7 crores of converted users in Q4 FY2022, an increase of 91.1% y-o-y and taking the total converted users delivered in 12M FY2022 to 19.5 crores. The top industry verticals for the company continued to be high growth, helping it register a strong performance in this quarter.

Commenting on the results, Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle said:

“Affle continued its outstanding track record to conclude FY2022 as our strongest growth year, anchored on our entrepreneurial culture, tech innovations and sustainable value creation powered by Affle2.0 Consumer Platform Stack. We further consolidated our tech, product propositions and invested towards markets & teams expansion to leverage upon the tremendous digital shift ongoing globally. This quarter too witnessed the accelerated broad-based growth in ad spends powered by our unique ROI-linked CPCU business model, coming across our top industry verticals in India & International markets.

Global tech ecosystem is experiencing a paradigm shift driven by the ever-evolving consumer trends now inching towards emerging technologies such as Connected TV and Metaverse. Affle being one of the industry pioneers and thought leaders will continue scaling up on our deep tech powered connected consumer platform stack to enable futuristic use cases and augment our global market leadership position.

Our proactive adoption of ESG and initiatives towards enabling a sustainable ecosystem reinforces our commitment towards holistic value creation for all our stakeholders. We enter FY2023 with optimism and are well-positioned to further capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead of us.”