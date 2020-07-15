Chennai (India), 15 July 2020: Affle (India) Limited, the leading consumer intelligence technology company, today announced the appointment of Martje Abeldt as Chief Revenue Officer – Affle RevX Platform to strengthen its leadership team as part of Affle2.0 growth strategy. In his new role, Martje will drive business and platform growth for RevX and will be based out of Singapore.

An accomplished practitioner in the digital domain, MartjejoinsAffle with 20+ years’ experience in leading and scaling high-growth businesses across AdTech, Mobile, SaaS, IT, and Consumer Goods industries. Proficient in six languages and with an international perspective, he excels at creating a sustainable competitive advantage for key platforms and products in the mobile apps ecosystem. In his most recent role at Remerge, he was spearheading the App Retargeting Platform business for APAC. Prior to Remerge, he has been instrumental in driving business performance for App Annie in Central Europe, Russia and CIS, preceded by the Country Manager role at Smart AdServer.He holds a Global EMBA from IE Business School in Madrid/Fudan University in Shanghai, a Bachelor’s degree in International Business & Economics from London Metropolitan University, and a degree in Marketing Communications from BAW in Munich.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD, and CEO of Afflesaid“We welcome Martje to our leadership team and wish him a successful journey at Affle. His cross-functional and relevant industry experience will enable us to drive further growth for our platforms and the CPCU business across all markets. We also welcome Raghav who has joined our Data Platforms and Operations team and look forward to achieving continued success as we strengthen our foundation for Affle2.0 growth journey.”

Commenting on this, Martje Abeldt, the Chief Revenue Officer of Affle RevX Platform said“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join Affle and look forward to complementing the exceptional entrepreneurial capabilities of the leadership team. It gives me immense excitement to lead the RevX Platform to help drive business growth across markets through new strategic initiatives.”

This announcement comes along Affle’s another key appointment of Raghav Maheshwari as Director – Global Account Management, who joins with 10+ years’ experience. In his last stint, he was working for Inmobi as Director – Sales (South East Asia) and has played key roles in the ad tech ecosystem across APAC markets. He has previously driven growth initiatives for companies like Fidelity Investments and The Smart Cube.