Affle to acquire Jampp, a leading global programmatic marketing company

10 June 2021, New Delhi: Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries (“Affle”), today announced that it has approved 100% acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company. Jampp is a global platform that started in 2013 in Latin America (LATAM) and its largest teams continue to be based there.

Jampp’s programmatic mobile advertising platform is used by leading app marketers to acquire new users and also to drive repeat usage and transactions with existing users. The company’s deep focus on leveraging unique contextual and behavioural signals to deliver in-app engagements has helped it to drive incremental growth for top marketers in North America, LATAM, APAC and many other markets.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle said “We are excited to announce this acquisition and welcome the Jampp team on-board. We see a lot of complementary strengths for our platforms and are confident that by leveraging these, we will strengthen our CPCU business and deliver greater scale and ROI to our customers. We also see a lot of synergies in the market focus for Affle and Jampp, and believe that this acquisition will allow us to scale our business in fast-growing markets like the US and LATAM. The entrepreneurial and collaborative culture at Jampp will blend in well with Affle and enable us to deliver consistently to our strategy and vision”

Talking about it, Diego Meller, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Jampp commented “We are thrilled to join forces with Affle and see this as a transformative milestone for our Company. Over the years, Jampp has emerged to be one of the successful adtech stories and ranked amongst the leading platforms in the region by Appsflyer, Kochava, Singular and more. This deal will strategically strengthen our technology, accelerate growth and position us to achieve a greater global scale. I would like to thank our team, customers and partners for their continued support and look forward to our long-term collaboration together with Affle, driving fast-paced innovation in this ecosystem.”

This announcement comes together with Affle entering into definitive agreements to increase its strategic ownership in Bobble AI (Talent Unlimited Online Services Private Limited) to 17.72%, as on date.

About Affle