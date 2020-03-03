Affle to acquire Mediasmart, a mobile programmatic and proximity marketing company in Europe

Affle (India) Limited, the leading consumer intelligence technology company, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Spain headquartered Mediasmart, a self-serve mobile programmatic and proximity marketing platform.

Mediasmart provides advertisers, trading desks and agencies an integrated mobile advertising platform with unique incremental impact measurability for Proximity and App marketing campaigns. Mediasmart’s Proximity marketing solutions allow it to deliver location targeted campaigns with real time footfall tracking and offline attribution. It thus enables advertisers who sell offline to isolate, attribute and measure the incremental impact of proximity driven mobile advertising. It also helps App marketers to measure and grow the incremental ROI metrics for their mobile advertising campaigns.

This acquisition carries a great strategic merit as it strengthens Affle’s CPCU based platform and business model for omnichannel advertisers, and also enables Affle to expand into newer developing markets like Latin America and in Mediasmart’s strong hold markets like Europe and US.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle said “We are excited to announce our 1st acquisition in Europe and welcome the Mediasmart team on-board at Affle. Mediasmart has the perfect team, culture and tech platform for Affle to build greater strategic presence in Europe, US & Latin America. Their proximity marketing programmatic platform strengthens our omnichannel platform to enable marketers to drive incremental online and offline conversions in both developed and emerging markets.”

Talking about it, Noelia Amoedo, the Chief Executive Officer at Mediasmart commented “We are thrilled to join forces with the Affle team to strategically strengthen our complementing platforms and to achieve greater global scale together. Over the last few years we have successfully re-modelled our tech differentiation around incrementality for app marketing and proximity marketing campaigns. I would like to thank our team, customers and partners for their continued support, and we shall look forward to greater collaboration ahead.”