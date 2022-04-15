Affordable Diagnostic and the Dental Services available at newly opened Gurunanak Medical Centre at Secunderabad

Hyderabad, April 15, 2022…..The poor and people of all faiths and walks of life can have diagnostic services at one fourth the cost in the city. They can also have dental services at the cheapest cost in twin cities. All these are made available at the newly opened Gurunanak Medical Centre in Secunderabad.

The 15 years old Guru Nanak Medical Centre, a unit of Guru Nanak Charitable Trust is renovated with the support from Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan at a cost of Rs 1.5crore. It is a Rotary Global Grant Project. Rotary Club of NaperVille also extended support to it. The Gurunanak Medical Centre is just inaugurated. Rotary Club has created the infrastructure and arranged high-end medical equipment. It is run by Guru Nanak Medical Centre, a unit of Gurunanak Charitable Trust.

Now this state of the art Medical centre has the latest diagnostic equipment and services. The newly renovated Medical Centre was inaugurated today. It has a Diagnostic Lab, X-Ray, Ultrasound, physiotherapy, Ophthalmology, consultation, dental and day care facilities. It has the state of the art 3D Ultrasound probe machine which is set up at a cost of Rs 40 lakhs, a X-ray at a cost of Rs 10 lakh rupees. The ambience and interiors are on par or above the best of the best corporate hospitals in the city. It is a fully air conditioned place.

It will cater to all communities irrespective of caste and creed. Its aim is to serve the under-privileged. It is centrally located and easy to reach. Nearly 300 patients are expected to benefit every day from this new centre.

It has a dialysis centre running full to its capacity, which was established six years back. It was recently upgraded and currently expanded from 12 to 15 beds. This again was set up in association with Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan and Bhagwan Mahavir Dialysis Centre. It does 45 sessions of dialysis every day in three shifts. It has so far conducted 60,000 dialysis sessions. The dialysis centre is running to its full capacity.