Affordable Housing In Dwarka Under DDA “Land Pooling Policy”

Due to the increase in the population of Delhi day by day, the new Land Pooling Policy by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been started to expedite the Housing and Infrastructure development in Dwarka, which will fulfill the dreams of thousands of home buyers in Delhi.

Under the Land Pooling Policy, more than 20 Lac new homes will be completed in Delhi till 2021. DDA has claimed that the development under this policy will benefit the small landowners too, which will pave the way for Delhi to become a Global Metropolis. Moreover, the status of 95 villages has been upgraded for the Urban Development. Under this policy, the Central Secretariat Services Officers Society (CSSOS) has decided to develop “Officers Enclave” on this Land, for which they have a plan to construct more than 1 thousand apartments for the Central and State government officials.

According to the President of the Central Secretariat Services Officers Society (CSSOS) Mr. Neh Srivastava, Under Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, there is a huge gap in the demand and supply of the Housing units in Delhi. When the Master Plan Delhi was reviewed in 2006, it was found that the DDA is going to provide only 3.5 lac Housing Units, as against the demand of 35 lac Housing Units, which has compelled people to live in Unauthorized Colonies.

The Central Secretariat Services Officers Society (CSSOS) is working on their project called “Officers Enclave” to bridge this gap, in which there will be Healthcare Facilities, Educational Facilities, Sports Facilities, Security Facilities along with the Green Belt preserved the environment with some unprecedented amenities like 24*7 doctors availability, ambulance service dedicated transport etc.