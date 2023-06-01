Affordable Robotic and Automation Limited Reports Strong Stand alone Annual Financial Results for FY 2023

India, June 01, 2023 – Affordable Robotic and Automation Limited (ARAPL), one of the leading Automotive Project-based line builders, Automated Multilevel Car Parking System providers and Warehousing Automation Solution providers in India, announced its audited standalone financial results for the fiscal year 2023. The company continued its growth momentum and achieved significant milestones, reporting a total revenue of INR 113 crores in FY 2023.

ARAPL demonstrated impressive financial performance throughout FY 2023, with key highlights as follows:

Revenue: The company experienced a remarkable 40% growth in revenue, reaching INR 11337.24 Lakhs in FY 2023 compared to INR 8123.28 Lakhs in FY 2022.

EBITDA: ARAPL achieved a substantial 66% growth in EBITDA, reaching INR 1007.45 Lakhs in FY 2023, compared to INR 606.03 Lakhs in FY 2022.

PBT: The company witnessed a remarkable 145% growth in profit before tax (PBT), reaching INR 602.71 Lakhs in FY 2023, compared to INR 245.68 Lakhs in FY 2022.

PAT: ARAPL achieved a remarkable 89% growth in profit after tax (PAT), reaching INR 447.78 Lakhs in FY 2023, compared to INR 236.91 Lakhs in FY 2022.

These results reflect ARAPL’s commitment to delivering innovative automation solutions and its continued focus on driving growth and profitability. The company’s success can be attributed to its strong customer relationships, robust project execution, and continuous investment in research and development.

“We are delighted to announce another successful year for ARAPL, marked by significant growth in revenue and profitability,” said Mr. Milind Padole Managing Director, ARAPL. “Our continued focus on providing cutting-edge automation solutions has enabled us to strengthen our position in the market and deliver value to our customers. We remain committed to expanding our product portfolio and market reach with partners to address the evolving needs of our clients.”

With its consistent track record of success and commitment to excellence, ARAPL is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for automation solutions in India and beyond.

Segment Wise Sales FY 2022-23:

Automation Segment:

ARAPL achieved an exceptional revenue growth of 28.14% in the automation segment, reaching 7205.3 Lakh in FY23 compared to 5623.24 Lakh in FY22. This growth can be attributed to our continuous innovation, technological advancements, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge automation solutions.

Car Parking Segment:

The car parking segment experienced an outstanding revenue growth of 64.93% in FY23, with revenue totaling 4030.4 Lakh compared to 2443.78 Lakh in FY22. ARAPL’s state-of-the-art car parking solutions, which prioritize efficiency and convenience, have garnered significant demand in the market, contributing to this remarkable growth.

Other Segments:

ARAPL also witnessed notable growth in its other segments, with a revenue increase of 101.49 Lakh in FY23, up from 56.26 Lakh in FY22. This growth underscores our diversified product portfolio and the successful expansion into new areas.

Overall Performance:

ARAPL achieved an overall growth of 39.56% in FY23, with total revenue amounting to 11337.24 Lakh, compared to 8123.28 Lakh in FY22. This exceptional performance is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and expertise of our talented team and the strong market demand for our innovative solutions.

Order Book:

As of April 1, 2023, ARAPL boasts an impressive order book of approximately 80 Crore. This substantial backlog signifies the confidence and trust placed in our products and services by our esteemed customers.