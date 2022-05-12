Affordplan expands its footprint to western India with Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital partnership

Mumbai, May 2022: Affordplan, a healthcare finance company has entered the western region of India through its partnership with Saifee hospital, a renowned multi-specialty healthcare facility in Mumbai. With this partnership, Affordplan moves one step closer to realizing its mission of making healthcare financing affordable, accessible and convenient. They already have a strong hospital network in northern and southern India. Mumbaikars/residents of Mumbai who are Affordplan Swasth card holders will have complete access to all the treatments and services at Saifee Hospital and a full range of healthcare financing options for their entire family.

Since its inception, Affordplan has seen >90% adoption of Swasth cards across its 20 cities. Their partnership with Saifee hospital strengthens the ambitious commitment to provide healthier financial planning alternatives to India.

Aditya Sharma, the CEO of AffordPlan said, “We are proud to be associated with Saifee hospital. It’s been Mumbai’s prefered healthcare partner for decades, and we are privileged to be able to enable and empower their patients to access healthcare with confidence and hope.” Dr. Hardik Ajmera, Medical Director at Saifee Hospital, said “Our association with AffordPlan will bring loyalty benefits to our patients. They will be encouraged to access healthcare for themselves and their family members motivated by the affordability and flexibility of finances which the Affordplan model provides to them. I am very hopeful that this association will go a long way in ensuring patient delight at Saifee Hospital”.

Since its launch in June 2020, Affordplan Swasth Card has delivered cost savings worth 4 crores and more and enabled access to health check-ups without hassle. As of today, Swasth has issued 1,50,000 cards representing as many families. It is a YES BANK prepaid card with a digital wallet that enables OPD (Outpatient Department) services, lab tests, purchase of medicines, and goal-based EMI savings for all IPD (Inpatient Department) treatments. Equipped with a chip-enabled card, customers will also enjoy additional benefits in the form of instant cashback, exclusive hospital offers, and exclusive discounts on preferred brands through the Affordplan Swasth partner tie-ups.