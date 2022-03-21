AffordPlan forges pan India partnership with Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals

Bengaluru, March 21, 2022: AffordPlan, a healthcare finance company, announced a partnership with Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals, to extend affordable and accessible fertility treatments to couples on their journey to parenthood. With this partnership, AffordPlan’s Swasth card holders can avail fertility services at any Milann centres across India and enjoy cost savings on treatments.

Aditya Sharma, CEO of AffordPlan on the partnership said, “AffordPlan’s mission is to make healthcare finance easy and affordable and with this partnership, we broaden our impact area to fertility needs of the country. Research indicates that 10-15 percent of married couples in India face infertility. Our hope is to be able to provide individuals access to state-of-the-art equipment, experts, and highly individualised treatment plans of Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals so that if there is a chance of having a baby, one is assured of the medical advice necessary to get there.” Mr. Shailesh Guntu, CEO – Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospitals & Director-Healthcare Services – HCGEL on their tie-up with AffordPlan comments, “Since its inception, Milann’s endeavour has been to redefine high-tech fertility care in India by offering individuals access to advanced medical diagnosis and treatment options available in the field of Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) at an affordable cost. Our partnership with Affordplan simply enhances our mission and we will continually strive to make fertility treatments essential and affordable”.

Affordplan is on a mission to enable healthcare affordability for millions of people through innovative financial solutions. They aim to bring accessible, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to the world and believe that planning for medical expenses is no longer limited to taking an insurance cover or a medical loan; it’s a systematic pursuit.