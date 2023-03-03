Afigitis PR wins PR mandate of Tata Institute of Social Sciences – School of Vocational Education

March 3, 2023

Mumbai, 03 March 2023: Mumbai-based PR company Afigitis PR, part of Assured Advertising & Media Private Ltd. has announced that it has won the PR mandate of Tata Institute of Social Sciences – School of Vocational Education (TISS – SVE), a pioneer in vocational education in India.

Afigitis PR logos

The spokesperson for Afigitis PR will be Dheeraj Mishra, a seasoned PR professional, while Priyanka Pandey, Assistant Manager, Industry Connects, CSR and Projects, School of Vocational Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, will represent TISS – SVE.

Under the agreement, Afigitis PR will manage the public relations and communication needs of TISS – SVE, which has been at the forefront of providing vocational education and training to students across the country. With a focus on bridging the skill gap in various sectors, TISS – SVE offers a range of courses and programmes that are designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen fields.

Dheeraj Mishra said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with TISS – SVE, a prestigious institution that has been making a significant contribution to the field of vocational education in India. We look forward to helping them strengthen their brand and achieve their communication goals in an effective and purpose-driven manner.”

Priyanka Pandey added: “We are delighted to partner with Afigitis PR, and we are confident that their expertise and experience will help us reach a wider audience and communicate the value of our vocational education programs to stakeholders.”

