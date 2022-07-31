After a gap of two years Kolkata hosts the “6th International Karate Championship”

Kolkata, 31 July 2022: After a gap of more than two years Kolkata has witnessed the 6th International Karate Championship, under the aegis of Karate Do Association of Bengal (KAB) in association with the All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu karate Do Federation on Sunday at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The entire sports extravaganza was organised with active efforts and under the leadership of Hanshi Premjit Sen, who has been a referee and judge of the World Karate Federation, President of the Karate Association of Bengal and Chairman and Referee of Karate India Federation. Almost 2500 participants had participated in the tournament which included many State, National and International recognised players.

The tournament also witnessed foreign participants from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, East Timur, Afghanistan and Bhutan. According to the organisers, this year team Kumite from all over India and abroad have given their best performance which has successfully made it to the level of an international tournament. All India Seishinkai ShitoRyu Karate-Do is associated with 70 Schools all over West Bengal and thousands of students learning Karate in the Federation. Apart from this, they have branches in Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and overseas.

This Mega event has witnessed a footfall of around 15000 spectators at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. Many students who are unable to travel abroad to participate in International tournaments have been fortunate enough to participate this time and got a chance to compete with international players.

Hanshi Premjit Sen, Founder of Global Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate-Do Foundation said, “6th International Karate Championship 2022 has reassured our active efforts to bring forward Karate as global sports and participants from foreign countries is a proof of that. We are happy to organise this tournament after a gap of more than two years and good to see the tremendous response among the participants and the spectators.”