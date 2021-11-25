Agarbathi giant donates life-saving oxygen plant worth 20L to Chandrakala Hospital, Mysuru

New Delhi 25th November 2021, Mysuru: In order to make critical oxygen care accessible to patients, NR Group donated a PSA Medical Oxygen Gas Generation Plant to the Chandrakala Hospital in Mysuru. The plant, worth INR 20 lakhs, provides patients with direct, timely access to life-sustaining oxygen care at a nominal cost for a wide-range of critical treatments.

The fully automatic continuous operation plant generates a dedicated supply of oxygen round-the-clock, thereby reducing costs, the dependency on external oxygen cylinders and the logistics of transportation, particularly in times of emergencies. The plant has a capacity to produce 150 liters of liquid oxygen through 17 cylinders per day, connecting the central oxygen line to all the 70 beds in the hospital, both general and deluxe wards included.

Mr. Guru R, Chairman, NR Group, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Partner, NR Group, Mr. Pavan Ranga, Partner NR Group, Mr. Sathyendra, MD, Chandrakala Hospital and Prof. J. Shashidhara Prasad, Founder, Smt. Revathi, Chandrakala Hospital and members from CII Mysuru were present at the inauguration.

Speaking on this healthcare initiative, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Partner, NR Group, said, “At NR Group, we stand committed to proactively supporting our communities especially during a crisis. Upon observing an unprecedented shortage of oxygen in the country during the second wave of COVID-19, we initiated the procurement of an Oxygen Generation Plant to support Chandrakala Hospital with an uninterrupted supply of oxygen that is vital to save lives. We wanted to ensure seamless oxygen access to patients through this initiative. This plant will generate medical oxygen on-site, making it highly cost-effective while boosting the hospital’s resources.”

Pavan Ranga, Partner, NR Group, said, “Today is a proud moment for NR Group, Chandrakala Hospital and CII Mysuru. We are very happy to have contributed to this wonderful 70-bed hospital by donating an oxygen generator plant that caters to all the beds in the hospital. Each and every bed will have an opportunity to receive oxygen generated in this plant.”

Speaking at the inauguration Mr. Sathyendra, MD, Chandrakala Hospital, said “It is a great pleasure to be associated with NR Group who have been of continuous support for our hospital from many years now. And now with them donating this Oxygen generation plant at a time like this makes it more meaningful. With this equipment we will be able to have a continuous supply of oxygen and so will be less dependent on the outside source. We thank NR Group for all their support which is helping us serve the society better.”

The NR Group has been continually associated with the hospital by way of the Rotary Chandrakala Hospital Blood Bank. The hospital is also associated with Ranga Rao Memorial School for Disabled for screening and other medical support for them whenever required.