Agastya Agro Ltd and Primary BioAg Innovations Entered an Agreement for Collaboration

Hyderabad-India/Utah-USA– Hyderabad’s 25 years old Agastya Agro Ltd which is into Agro Chemicals is now entering into Plant Nutrition entered an Agreement with the USA based, Primary BioAg Innovations™ (PBI) is a BIOAG solutions company with a unique integration of various technology platforms and diverse product portfolio including BIO Fertilizers, BIO Stimulants, and BIO Pesticides.

The agreement is the outcome of the just-concluded BioAgri 2021, India’s biggest Conference on Bio Agri organised by BIPA(Bio Agri Input Producers Association) and held in The Hotel Westin in Madhapur Hyderabad.

The commercialization agreement was signed between both the companies and exchanged by CHV Srinivas, Director of Agastya Agro Ltd, and Roger Tripathi, Founder Chairman and CEO of Primary BioAg Innovations, the USA in a brief function held at Hotel Westin, Madhapur, Hyderabad on Saturday. Primary BioAg Innovations is the Global Company, which has a presence in 17 countries with innovation and manufacturing facility collaborations in 6 countries across the globe such as the USA, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, South Korea, and China, etc. With Business Development partners in all these countries plus the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Greece, Balkans, Brazil, West Africa, and Bangladesh, etc.

Under the partnership agreement signed today, Primary BioAg Innovations immediately started commercializing their product portfolio such InnoAgStart, Stimgo, ProPlus, and More. In the future PBI also intends to transfer and adapt the technology to India under the Make in India program, at Agastya’s and other Indian partners’ facilities in Telangana and export besides serving local markets. It is an exclusive agreement for Agastya for southern states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka to begin with and subsequently expanded to other states.

We have chosen Agastya because of its strong presence, market access, financial soundness, manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure, and marketing setup. Agastya has a portfolio of over 125 products. It has a turnover of over Rs 230 crore.

“We market proven, unique, well-differentiated, safe, and Efficacious bio-nutritional products. Our products are compatible with integrated & sustainable crop management for improved crop productivity and profitability for farmers and contribute to food safety and food security for consumers” said, Mr. Roger Tripathi.

Adds Mr Umesh Verma, Business Development Partner, South Asia, “Primary BioAg Innovations™ (PBI) is striving to be a best-in-class bio-products and soil to shelf agri-solution company with a uniquely diverse product portfolio including Bio-fertilizers and Bio-nutrients compatible with all integrated crop management inclusive soft chemistry approach.”