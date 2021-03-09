AGEL commissions 100 MW Gujarat Wind Power Project 5 months before schedule

Ahmedabad: AWEKTL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (‘AGEL’), commissioned a 100 MW Wind Power Plant in Kutch (Gujarat) 5 months ahead of its schedule. This is the 5thproject commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months.

The plant has Power Purchase Agreement (‘PPA’) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs. 2.82/kwh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant,the company has an operational wind generation capacity of 497 MW. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,815 MW including 11,470 MW that have been awarded and are different stages of implementation. With this project the company has added total renewable capacity of 800 MW since the last 12 months despite the challenges of the COVID19 outbreak.

Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant would be managed by the Adani Group’s ‘Intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre’ platform that givesAGEL complete centralized visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on pan India basis.

AGEL through its successive projects has continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development thereby creating jobs as well as enabling the decarbonization in line with India’s commitment at United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris and taking it step closer towards Climate Leadership.

Adani Green Energy Limited (“AGEL”), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include the National Thermal Power Corporation (“NTPC”) and Solar Energy Corporation of India (“SECI”) and various state discoms. Listed in 2018, AGEL today is a USD 25.03 billion market cap company