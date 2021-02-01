AGEL commissions 100 MW Solar Power Plants in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of schedule

Ahmedabad, February 1st, 2021: ASE4PL, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (‘AGEL’), commissioned 100 MW (2×50 MW) Solar Power Plants at Jalalabad in Shahjahanpur district and Sahaswan in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Our team of experts made it possible to commission the plants almost 1 month ahead to their scheduled commissioning date. Both

the plants have Power Purchase Agreements (‘PPAs’) with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (‘UPPCL’) at Rs. 3.22/kWh and 3.19/kWh, for a period of 25 years.

AGEL’s Energy Network Operation Centre (‘ENOC’) platform which has continuously demonstrated and aided us in achieving superior operational performance of our entire solar and wind plants spread across diverse locations in India, will also embrace these two commissioned solar power plants for delivering consistent performance.

With this, we have added a capacity of 700 MW capacity since the beginning of challenging COVID-19 pandemic crisis. This places AGEL’s total renewable portfolio of 14,815 MW well on track to reach its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.

Speaking on this development, Mr. Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd said, “ The Company’s approach of 3 years of advanced site resource estimation, design planning, supply chain assurance with our team’s commitment and ability to deliver projects with great focus, makes it possible for us to execute the projects ahead of committed schedule. It also asserts our expertise in executing and operating the plants. With this, we continue to strengthen our advancement towards our long-term vision to achieve renewable capacity of

25 GW by 2025 through a mix of strategic approach and operational excellence.”