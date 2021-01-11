AGEL commissions 25 MW Solar Power Plant at Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh

Ahmedabad: Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (“AGEL”) has commissioned 25 MW solar power plant.

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Noida Power Company Limited (“NPCL”) at Rs. 3.08/KWh. With this commissioning AGEL’s total operational renewable capacity grows to 2,975 MW.

The plant will be connected to our state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India.

Recently, AGEL has also commissioned and announced 100 MW Solar Power plant, despite of ongoing pandemic backed by advance resource planning.

With the commissioning of this project AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,820 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

Speaking on this development Mr. Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd said, “Adani Green is on its course to achieve renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the world’s largest renewable power company by 2030. It also reinforces AGEL’s commitment to lead India’s transition towards a greener future through a strategic approach and operational excellence.”