AGI Greenpac Limited announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2023

Gurugram, India, May 2023: AGI Greenpac Limited, a focused Packaging Products company in India, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2023.

In Q4 FY23, the Company delivered a strong performance and reported Revenue from Operations of ₹680 crores, compared to ₹432 crores in Q4FY22, registering a robust growth of 58% on a Y-o-Y basis. The Company delivered EBITDA of ₹196 crores, registering a growth of 111% on a Y-o-Y basis with a margin of 29%. Net Profit of continued operation stood at ₹96 crores, registering a growth of 152% on a Y-o-Y basis with margins of 14%.

In FY23, the Company delivered a robust performance and reported Revenue from Operations of ₹2,281 crore, compared to ₹1,430 crores in FY22, registering a strong growth of 60% on a Y-o-Y basis. The Company delivered EBITDA of ₹488 crores, registering a growth of 59% on a Y-o-Y basis with a margin of 21%. Net Profit stood at ₹249 crores, registering a growth of 114% on a Y-o-Y basis with margins of 11%.

The sales and profitability improved on a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis an improved product mix, and an increase in demand for the non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverages and packed food segment for the glass containers products.