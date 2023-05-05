AGI Greenpac Limited announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2023

Gurugram, India, May 2023: AGI Greenpac Limited, a focused Packaging Products company in India, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending March 31, 2023.
In Q4 FY23, the Company delivered a strong performance and reported Revenue from Operations of ₹680 crores, compared to ₹432 crores in Q4FY22, registering a robust growth of 58% on a Y-o-Y basis. The Company delivered EBITDA of ₹196 crores, registering a growth of 111% on a Y-o-Y basis with a margin of 29%. Net Profit of continued operation stood at ₹96 crores, registering a growth of 152% on a Y-o-Y basis with margins of 14%.
In FY23, the Company delivered a robust performance and reported Revenue from Operations of ₹2,281 crore, compared to ₹1,430 crores in FY22, registering a strong growth of 60% on a Y-o-Y basis. The Company delivered EBITDA of ₹488 crores, registering a growth of 59% on a Y-o-Y basis with a margin of 21%. Net Profit stood at ₹249 crores, registering a growth of 114% on a Y-o-Y basis with margins of 11%.
The sales and profitability improved on a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis an improved product mix, and an increase in demand for the non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverages and packed food segment for the glass containers products.
Commenting on the results, Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, AGI Greenpac Limited said, “Rise in demand for the glass packaging containers from both the non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverage segments and our integrated business model and premium products helped us in delivering sustainable growth for the year.”
He further added, “AGI Greenpac is a supply chain partner to various consumer brands, including pharmaceuticals, food, non-alcoholic & alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, perfumery and is focused on creating value for all partners.”