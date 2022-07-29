AGI Greenpac Registers Revenue of ₹522 crore up by 78% on Y-o-Y basis…

Gurugram, India, July 2022: AGI Greenpac Limited, India’s leading Packaging company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Financial Performance Highlights: Q1 FY2023

§ Revenue from Operations stood at ₹522 crore, up by 78% on Y-o-Y basis

§ Operating EBITDA stood at ₹92 crore, registering a growth of 57% on Y-o-Y basis with margins of 18%

§ Profit After Tax was at ₹66 crore, registering a growth of 258%

Business Update

In Q1FY23, the company delivered a strong performance and reported Revenue from Operations of ₹522 crore, compared to ₹293 crore in the same quarter last year, registering a strong growth of 78% on a y-o-y basis. Sales growth was primarily driven by an increase in glass container packaging volumes and better realization. The rise in out-of-home consumption and reduction of taxes by some state governments also contributed to the growth along with the passing of increased commodity prices to the consumers.

The Company delivered EBITDA of ₹92 crore registering a growth of 57% on a y-o-y basis. The company continues to maintain strong EBITDA margins of 18% despite the significant increase in fuel and other input material prices during the period. The margins were driven by higher sales, better product mix, and inherent operational efficiencies present in the manufacturing plants. Profit After Tax stood at ₹66 crore, up by 258% y-o-y.