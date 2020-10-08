Agora Announces RTE 2020

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a real-time engagement (RTE) platform-as-a-service provider, today announced the speaker schedule and program for its premier virtual conference RTE2020 on October 13-14, 2020. The lineup for the free conference themed around Building the Future of Real-Time Engagement – Together, is now available at rte2020.agora.io.
Programming on Oct. 13 will focus on What’s Trending topics, including speeches and panels about opportunities for product and developer teams to bring people closer together worldwide. On Oct. 14, Community Day programs will empower attendees to improve hands-on skills and launch their businesses during Startup 101 sessions and more.
“Our physical and digital worlds are converging in truly unique ways that enable meaningful, global engagement,” says Reggie Yativ, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Agora Labs Inc. “For RTE2020, we’ve laid out an ambitious agenda featuring some of the brightest minds reimagining how we live, work and play together. We look forward to collaborating with all our speakers and attendees on the future of virtual, real-time engagement.”
Agora is partnering with Virbela, an immersive technology platform, to host a virtual afterparty and capture the socially engaging conference environment. The afterparty, hosted on Virbela’s platform, will allow guests to create customized avatars and socialize in a dynamic metaverse complete with drinks and dancing.
“In today’s new reality, businesses and event organizers are looking to recreate the human connection and spontaneous social interaction one gets with in-person events,” said Marko Stankovic, VP of marketing at Virbela. “We’re excited to partner with Agora to bring RTE2020 to life as a virtual event and provide attendees with a unique experience to explore, network, and socialize as they would in the real world.”
Ranging from media and entertainment to education and gaming, hear from business leaders at some of today’s most innovative companies including Scener, The Meet Group, and Talkspace to learn how they are leveraging RTE in their mobile, web and desktop applications. See below for an overview of key sessions or visit rte2020.agora.io to see the full schedule and register for free.
|October 13: What’s Trending
|Real-Time Engagement: The Vision Keynote
Tony Zhao, co-founder & CEO of Agora
Reggie Yativ, COO & CRO of Agora Labs Inc.
Virginia Liu, SVP of Marketing & Ecosystems at Agora
Clive Downie, chief marketing officer of Unity
Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group
|08:00 AM – 09:00 AM PDT(-07:00)
|Future Trends in Technology for Sports, Dating and Entertainment
Tony Wang, head of emerging technology & markets for Agora
Eugene Wei, product expert at Interactive Media
Geoff Cook, CEO of The Meet Group
Alex Kruglov, co-founder & CEO of Pop.in
Geremie Camara, chief creative officer for Live Play Mobile
|09:30 – 10:30AM PDT
|Selecting the Best Video Codec to Scale Your Apps for RTE
Mark Donnigan, head of video market development at Visionular
Jerome Jang, software engineer at Google
Josh Barnard, technical dir. at iStreamPlanet
Pierre Seigneurbieux, VP of media engineering at BlueJeans
Rui Zhang, distinguished engineer at Cisco Systems
|09:30AM – 11:00AM PDT
|Successfully Reinvent How We Educate
Jabez LeBret, CEO of Applejax; Heather Dorrian, instructional designer at Samsung
Wyatt Oren, COO of Applejax
Patrick Leonard, COO of MIDAS Education
David Damico, exec. dir. of technology services at Beverly Hills Unified School District
|10:45-11:45am PDT
|Getting It Right: How to Synchronize Content During Watch Parties
Sid Sharma, director of developers relations & partner engineer at Agora
Joe Braidwood, co-founder & COO of Scener
Carlos Lucas, CEO of NextPlayer
Mark Ollila, CEO of Kast
Miheer Walavalkar, CEO of LiveLike
|01:15 – 02:15 PM PDT
|Programs and Technologies that Revolutionize Mental Wellness Care
Suzanne Nguyen, sr. dir. communications, brand & communities at Agora
Melissa Barker, founder & CEO of Phoenix Project
Renée Daley, LCSW, sr. clinical product manager at Talkspace
Andromeda Peters, Miss United States 2018, speaker, therapist, actor and model
|01:15 – 02:15PM PDT
|October 14: Community Day
|Creating Immersive Experiences Through AR/VR
Sam Speaight, CEO of VRJAM
|10:45 – 11:15AM PDT
|The Latest on WebRTC
Huib Kleinhout, product manager at Google
|11:15 – 11:45AM PDT
|Remote Collaboration is Amazing, Terrifying & Wistful
Evan McGee, CTO and co-founder of Signalwire
|01:45 – 02:15PM PDT
|Build Video Chat into Your Unreal Game (Blueprinting)
Joel Thomas, developer evangelist at Agora
|03:45 – 04:45PM PDT
RTE2020 is free to register, and the full schedule is available online now. For more information, visit rte2020.agora.io.