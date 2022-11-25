Agora holds its inaugural RTE APAC conference, bringing together attendees from over 25 countries

Bengaluru, India — November 25, 2022 — Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, earlier this week held its inaugural Real-Time Engagement (RTE) APAC conference. Taking place both virtually and in regional meetups across Australia, India, Indonesia, Korea and Singapore, the event brought together innovators and entrepreneurs from across the region to showcase how they are reimagining real-time engagement for the future of work and education, the metaverse, entertainment, and more.

Complementing Agora’s flagship RTE2022 conference, which took place in San Francisco from October 10 to October 12, 2022, the curated event is a first for the Asia Pacific region, bringing together the most influential and innovative leaders in the RTE technologies space.

“There are so many start-ups across Asia that are incorporating high-level technology and innovative ideas,” added Agora’s Co-Founder & CEO Tony Zhao, who provided the keynote speech at RTE APAC. “We look forward to empowering more RTE start-ups in the region across the metaverse, social radio, education and entertainment industries, and supporting their ability to leverage new and exciting technologies that connect people in a more natural and meaningful way.”

At the event, Agora also shared how they have helped developers across Asia build platforms which are developer friendly and enabled them to utilize Agora’s SDKs and APIs for real-time voice, video, live streaming and Quality Analytics. Highlighting the importance of developing mature RTE solutions across the region, Tony Wang, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer for Agora added, “Seeing the increased adoption of technology like RTE across the region, we believe it is imperative to make such products customizable and seamless for developers to help build more scalable and interactive environments. Agora is committed to empowering local developer ecosystems by enabling products which are more customer oriented, secure, and engaging for disruptive and innovative enterprises.”

Highlights from the virtual conference, which recorded attendees from over 25 countries, include:

The conference offered seven sessions covering trends and advancement in the RTE ecosystem. Attendees heard from industry experts and innovators who leverage RTE to increase customer engagement and drive business success in both the digital and physical domains across entertainment, education, remote work, and more.

More than 1,000 tuned in virtually for in-depth sessions on driving RTE business success and advancing the online community, featuring execs from LinkedIn, Spotify, Wipro, Wise, and more.

Prior to the event, Agora also held its first APAC Supersonic Program between July and October 2022 in Seoul, Korea. The three-month accelerator program for start-ups utilizing RTE technology, sought to establish collaboration among start-ups to overcome limitations of RTE technology with continuous R&D support from Agora. BlaBla, an audio-based social communication platform started by former AfreecaTV executives, was selected as the winner and invited to participate in Agora’s Global ‘RTE Startup Battleground’ held in October.

To help drive the conversation at RTE APAC, Agora also recently released data that shows how the demand for real-time, interactive digital and audio has exploded over the past year. Between 2018 and 2019, RTE video (+75%) and audio (+67%) grew significantly. In 2020, partly due to COVID-19, Agora found that growth exploded, with RTE video rising 110% while audio climbed 143%.