Mumbai: Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., India’s leading Agri and Food FMCG company, and a leader in cooking oils and soy foods, today announced a major acceleration in the scale of its processing agreements with Yogrishi Baba Ramdev Ji promoted Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The refining and packaging tie-up has now been extended to include processing and packaging of edible oils at Ruchi Soya’s plants at Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, along with Rajasthan which was signed in February 2017.

The initial agreement had been signed for Rajasthan, however, looking at the strong demand for the 3 major varieties of edible oils – soybean, sunflower and mustard oils; both the organisations have inked further agreements for processing and packaging and thereby, allowing them to rapidly scale up and further cement their positions in the Rs.1,25,000 Crore edible oil market.

Ruchi Soya would process and pack the crude oil provided by Patanjali Ayurved as per Patanjali‘s specifications for high quality physically refined oil.

Commenting on the expansion of the tie-up, Mr. Dinesh Shahra, Managing Director, Ruchi Soya Industries said, “We are glad to enhance our relationship with the addition of two of our major plants for processing and packaging edible oils for Patanjali. This expanded association is testament to the quality of edible oil processed and packaged at Ruchi Soya’s facilities. We have been cognisant of the need to utilize the idle capacity and our efforts to explore opportunities in this direction shall continue.”

Similar to the agreement for Rajasthan that was signed in February 2017; these further agreements are for an initial period of three years.

Commenting on the expansion of the tie-up, Mr. Satendra Aggarwal, Chief Operating Officer, Ruchi Soya Industries said, “Patanjali is eyeing sales of Rs. 20,000 crore in 3 to 4 years’ time from the cooking oils business. These agreements will have positive benefits for Ruchi Soya Industries as it will allow the company to lease out spare capacities as well as bring down the overall cost of processing for the respective units and improve profitability.”

About RUCHI SOYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Ruchi Soya is India’s leading Agri and Food FMCG company with a turnover of USD 4 billion. It enjoys the Number 1 position in cooking oils and soy foods categories of the country. Its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold. An integrated player from farm to fork; Ruchi Soya is also among the pioneers of oil palm plantations in India. It is one of the highest exporters of value added soybean products like soy meal, textured soy protein and soy lecithin. Ruchi Soya has also diversified into renewable energy and is committed to environmental protection.

