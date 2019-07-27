Agriculture Minister, Shri Surya Pratap Shahi advising banks to accelerate KCC (Kisan Credit Card) Campaign in Uttar Pradesh

In a special meeting held at Uttar Pradesh Regional Office of NABARD at Lucknow to review the progress under ambitious campaign to provide Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to all eligible farmers in the state, Shri Surya Pratap Shahi, Agriculture Minister, advised RRBs and Cooperative banks to further step up their efforts in association with Agriculture & Revenue departments of the State Govt to issue planned 25 lakh fresh KCCs to farmers by 31 July 2019. He advised Chiefs of the banks that the State Govt was proactive to waive the overdue loans of farmers to enable easing of NPA position of banks and facilitating flow of fresh KCC loans to farmers. He said that under PM Kisan Samman Yojana, farmers are also receiving income support and maximum farmers covered under the scheme are from Uttar Pradesh. He exhorted banks to adopt positive approach for purveying higher credit flow to agriculture sector for its sustained growth and enhancing farmers income. He also advised the officials of agricultuire department to mobilise KCC loan applications from all eligible farmers together with verified land records for facilitating banks to sanction loans. He further said that in view of ongoing Kharif sowing, the process must be expedited and KCC loans be covered under insurance under PMFBY.

Speaking at the meeting Shri S A Pande, CGM NABARD, exhorted that both the grassroots level Govt machinery and bank branches must work in tandem to achieve the KCC target in the available short span of time. He further advised the cooperative banks to make best use of their outreach through cooperative societies to extend KCCs to all eligible farmer members. He informed that both RRBs and cooperative banks are expected to achieve around 8.50 lakh fresh KCCs which would be 1/3rd of State’s target of 25 lakh. He advised that KCCs may also be extended to persons pursuing animal husbandry and fishery.

The SLBC convenor , Dr. Ramjass Yadav, GM, Bank of Baroda informed that a total number of 16672 camps have been organised within 02 weeks of the campaign wherein, total of 47268 fresh KCCs have been issued by all the banks in State. He exhorted banks and Govt agencies to double their efforts to reach the target and report data on a portal specially designed by the SLBC.

Shri Andra Vamsi, IAS, Additional RCS advised cooperative banks to seek this opportunity to cover maximum eligible farmers under KCC in their area of operation and achieve the targets within stipulated time.

Responding to the expectations of the minister, the Chiefs of RRBs and Cooperative Banks assured that with the active cooperation of agriculture and revenue departments, every effort would be made to achieve the target of issuing fresh KCC assigned to them.