Agritech startup KisanServ Giving Back to Farm’ initiative turning wet waste of metros to free organic compost for farmers

-The company organised a farmers’ meet to distribute free organic compost to 200 farmers-

Pune, 29th September: With increasing food consumption, urbanisation, growth in large housing societies and lack of dumping ground, wet waste processing has emerged as a major challenge in urban India. Lack of innovative ideas and technology-based solutions have further acted as roadblocks to transform waste to wealth and benefit the farmers. Realising this, leading and responsible agritech startup Kisanserv under its ‘Giving Back to Farm’ initiative is joining hands with large housing societies to help them process wet waste and turn them into free organic compost for farmers. Kisanserv through its social initiative organized farmers meet in Manchar district of Maharashtra, distributed organic compost to around 200 farmers which was processed and donated by housing societies in Pune.

Keeping sustainability, innovation and technology at its core, the company is trying to find a balance between urban and rural India by transforming waste to wealth to benefit all stakeholders. According to it, the initiative brings multiple benefits such as transforming waste to compost in large residential societies, benefiting farmers with organic compost, enriching soil quality and protecting the environment.

“The wet waste coming out of large housing societies in metros is a burden for urban India. Also, it is tough for societies and municipal corporations to single handedly process it and make it useful. Similarly, farmers too are in need of organic waste at low or free of cost to enrich soil health and eco-friendly farming. This initiative finds a perfect link between the challenges of urban and rural India with a common solution to benefit all. This is a great social service and we feel happy to serve the farmers,” said Niranjan Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder.

Kisanserv has joined hands with 3rd parties and large housing societies like Park Royale Housing Society in Pune to help them process wet waste into organic compost. This initiative also helps residential societies to comply with municipal corporations who have made it mandatory to process wet garbage in their society itself by installing a composting machine. Recently, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has said that it would not lift wet waste from as many as 700 residential societies that generate more than 100 kg waste. Instead, the civic body has asked the societies to segregate wet and dry waste and convert wet waste into compost within their premises. The initiative helps such societies process the waste and municipal corporations who are struggling to dump yards for wet garbage by reducing waste.

Kisanserv is currently in Maharashtra having 14 collection centers in rural India. The company is buying fruits and vegetables from farmers directly and serving to its customers in urban India. It uses its reverse logistics to bring back compost from urban India to rural India and distribute the same to farmers free of cost.