ahawins the ‘Best Entertainment App’ at IAMAI’s India Digital Awards

India, 7th March 2023: In another landmark achievement, aha, one of India’s leading regional OTT, has won the Internet & Mobile Association of India’s (IAMAI) India Digital Awards 2023 ‘Best Entertainment App’ Award under the category Best Mobile & App Awards. The awards recognize the best in India’s digital ecosystem, including individuals, companies, and innovations.

Considered the fastest-growing local app, aha, in three years since its inception in 2020, has scaled to 9 million monthly active users, 2 million plus active subscribers, overseas subscribers of over 100k and 32 million app downloads. It is the only app providing 100% local content in Telugu and Tamil, respectively, which includes new content every Friday, first-of-its-kind originals, movies, talk shows, reality shows, games and live news.

aha, endorsed by celebrities Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda, is seen as the most preferred Telugu OTT service, according to industry surveys. It’s also being talked about for its user-friendly features as an app and its unique distribution strategy, which ensures that everyone has access to its original local content through a wide range of channels – from local cable networks to grocery stores in public areas.

The endeavor to make the app the best source for regional entertainment continues. The brand recently announced its plans to invest Rs 1000 crore to expand it into new languages and genres. aha’s promoter, MrRamu Rao Jupally, and CEO, Mr Ajit Thakur, also reinforced their commitment to making the OTT service channel a super app in the next three years.

Happy with aha’s latest feat at the digital awards, MrRamu Rao Jupally, Promoter of aha said, “We are immensely proud of this recognition, which acknowledges our efforts to contribute to the Indian digital ecosystem through the entertainment sector. aha began with a need to provide new-age entertainment content in Telugu, and today it is synonymous with delivering 100% local content in Telugu and Tamil. We look forward to strengthening this position by bridging the OTT regional content gap across all languages in the next three years.”

Mr. Ajit Thakur, CEO of aha added, “We are thrilled to have received the ‘Best Entertainment App’ award at IAMAI’s India Digital Awards, and it’s an honor to be recognized for our efforts. It further validates the success of aha, given its recent trail of achievements as an OTT service provider of 100% local entertainment. We are committed to further transforming this experience by making it a super app in the next three years with content beyond films and original series; it includes interactive content, gaming and tapping into the hybrid model, which is the future of the streaming platforms.”

aha has, in the past, been awarded the Regional Platform of the Year and Game Changer of the Year at Economic Times SPOTT Awards -2022. One of its talk shows, Unstoppable with NBK, has also been rated No 1 on IMDB and had more than a billion minutes of streaming. The OTT service provider has started working on its plans to launch in Malayalam and Kannada.