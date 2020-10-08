Ahead of ‘Big Fashion Festival’, Myntra introduces Bhuvan Bam as its first digital brand ambassador

Myntra announces YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam as its first digital brand ambassador to further engage with the brand’s fashion-forward, and tech-savvy customers, starting this festive season. As part of this strategic association, Myntra and Bhuvan will co-ideate and create content that effectively communicates the brand’s uber proposition in an innovative, highly-relatable, and entertaining manner that goes beyond the traditional forms of communication.

Bhuvan’s journey to stardom perfectly exemplifies the rise of a new kind of ‘digital’ celebrity that represents the interests of contemporary consumers. The inclusion of fashion and lifestyle conversation in his relatable yet creative content will accelerate Myntra’s efforts of tapping into the fashion-centric audiences and beyond.

Bhuvan burst into the limelight after he became the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers through his comedy channel, BB Ki Vines, in 2018. His content continues to resonate across millions of people, with BB Ki Vines garnering 19 million subscribers and 2.75 billion views. The multi-talented comedian and musician’s army of social media followers is not limited to YouTube only. The 26-year-old Filmfare award winner is a roaring sensation on Instagram as well, with over 10.5 million followers.

Bhuvan is India’s first-ever digital star who has pioneered as an ambassador in online fashion space with Myntra. His engaging social media presence, high resonance with the people will help Myntra strike a chord with his strong fan base cutting across demographics.

Speaking after being named digital brand ambassador for Myntra, Bhuvan, said, “I look forward to creating quirky yet relatable fashion-focused content with Myntra that will help countless young people comfortably and confidently express themselves through fashion. I am extremely proud to contribute to Myntra’s vision of powering the fashion tastes and preferences for an entire generation of people coming through.”

Commenting on the association, Harish Narayanan, Head of Marketing, Myntra, said, “Bhuvan is a welcome addition to Myntra’s efforts to reach out to the digital-savvy consumers in the most engaging way. There has been a shift in audience behaviour in the new normal, leading to a discernible rise in digital content consumption. Bhuvan’s all-pervasive appeal will further complement our holistic approach towards dominating different mediums and cement Myntra’s position as India’s favourite fashion and lifestyle platform ahead of the eagerly-anticipated festive season.”

With the addition of Bhuvan to the band of celebrity ambassadors, Myntra is now strongly positioned to reach fashion-forward target audiences across various cities and demographics, ahead of Big Fashion Festival.