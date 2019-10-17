Ahead of Diwali, Grocery Retail Aggregator ‘Kirana King’ Unboxes Grand Diwali Festive Contest

The Festival of Deepawali is just round the corner, and underway, is the grandest shopping festival of the year. The upbeat Deepawali festivity is not just about shopping clothes, electronics, and home décor, but bringing smiles on the faces of our loved ones. The sweetness of festival begins with shopping a lot of groceries. While there are lot of options available and every brand is offering one or the other shopping offers, this Diwali, Kirana King is offering irresistible Diwali shopping rewards through its vast network of 100+ Grocery Retail Stores in and around Jaipur, which is growing exponentially.

On minimum purchase of Rs.999 and above, consumers of Kirana King Network Stores, will be eligible to participate in the contest at their nearest Kirana King outlet to claim attractive rewards and gifts. Lucky shoppers will be announced through Mini Draws, to be picked, starting 30th October till 1st November across all 100+ Kirana King Network Stores in and around Jaipur. Individually, 100+ participating network stores will dole out prizes from, Kirana King, making it a city-wide mammoth reward distribution. Additionally, a Mega Draw, which includes TVS Scooty Pep+, IFB 6Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine, and 40” VU Smart LED TV, will be announced on 3rd November 2019 which is scheduled to be conducted at VT Road, Mansarovar Kirana King Super Store at apropos 6pm.

Mr. Anup Kumar Khandelwal, Founder & CEO – Kirana King, said, “We warmly invite you to experience a new era of grocery retail where we are trying to add value to every single purchase from Kirana King stores. Kirana King is enabling & empowering traditional offline Kirana shops in the country by replicating modern retail practices.”

According to IBEF, retail’s total consumption expenditure is expected to reach nearly INR 256 thousand crores by 2020 from INR 129 thousand crores in 2017. One can witness visible differences in the shopping pattern of consumers across income segments. Organised retailing such as one provided by Kirana King has made headway in the masses. While the footfalls have leaped by 4-6% in malls, it is expected to rise much more in mom & pop stores by 8-12% this season. Kirana King is strongly emerging as India’s fastest growing grocery retail network.

To enhance the ‘On-the-Go’ shopping experience and real benefits, off-line grocery retail aggregator, Kirana King has announced conduction of this special Diwali contest throughout its vast network stores, well punctuated, across the length and breadth of the city.