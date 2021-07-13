Ahead of this Monsoon Season, ZeoNutra Introduces Milk Protein Drink Powder Supplement ‘KidsPride’ for Kids

ZeoNutra, a premium Nutraceutical and Healthcare Supplements manufacturers have introduced its Milk Protein Drink Powder Supplement for Kids, which comes with the goodness of 35 Vital Nutrients, that provides the perfect amount of nutrition for Growth, Immunity & Brain Development for Kids who fall in the age group of 2+ years.

Monsoon is just about to hit, so are the seasonal diseases and according to the doctors, the third wave is also expected to begin by the month of September or October this year. It is very essential to include all the necessary nutrient-rich food and precautions in kids’ health so that they will remain healthy and safe. The KidsPride has a unique formulation that focuses not only on kids’ growth but also enhances their immunity.

Commenting on the launch, Ms Yashna Garg, CMO of ZeoNutra said: “We adults are pretty much sensitized with our surroundings. However, when it comes to the Kids, we have to be extra vigilant with them. With the same vision, we are confident that this product will definitely take the health-related woes away from the parents. The product has a unique blend of 35 Vital Nutrients to bolster the kids’ health from within. Early age is the building block of a strong health system and hence we are cautiously working towards manufacturing a disruptive range of products to build a better immune system of Kids.”

The KidsPride contains Lutein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C to embellish eye health. Furthermore, it also strengthens Brain Development as it includes nutrients like Iron, Iodine, Choline, and Taurine. The Powder is a perfect blend of Prebiotics & Probiotics, Zinc, Selenium, Copper, Vitamin A, C & E. It comes in Chocolate flavour. The product is priced at Rs 399 for a pack of 400 gms, one can easily place their order at the company’s website ZeoNutra.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, Healthkart.com and 1mg.com