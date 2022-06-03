Ahead of World Environment Day, Blue Dart signs the UNFCCC Climate Neutral Now Pledge

National, June 2022: Blue Dart, South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company and a part of the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group has signed the ‘Climate Neutral Now’ (CNN) pledge by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The pledge highlights the organisation’s commitment to ambitious CO2 reduction targets.

Deutsche Post DHL Group has adopted a package of measures worth up to €7 billion to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, primarily to expand the use of sustainable technologies and fuels in its fleets and buildings. Its long term goal is to reduce GHG emissions to net zero by 2050.

The Climate Neutral Now Initiative encourages and supports interested stakeholders to act now in order to achieve a climate neutral world by 2050 as enshrined in the Paris Agreement. The initiative is a tool to promote voluntary action on climate change. Blue Dart has already invested extensively in remaining a Sustainable Provider of Choice by being the first in the industry to set quantified carbon-reduction targets. The organisation, as a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group aimed to increase their CO2 efficiency by 10% by the year 2012 and 30% by the year 2020. Against the 30% target, Blue Dart achieved a 34% CO2 efficiency in 2021.

Pablo Ciano, EVP Corporate Development, DPDHL Group says, “As a Group, we have developed a Sustainability Roadmap that supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. We are constantly working towards introducing innovative green logistics solutions that improve our carbon footprint. I am delighted to share that representing the DHL eCommerce Solutions Division in India, Blue Dart has been delivering high on its sustainability initiatives. Recently, Blue Dart received an ‘A’-band certification for its ESG performance and this mirrors every step it has taken towards improving the environment we operate in and for social welfare as a whole. We take this one step ahead by pledging to work to become climate neutral by signing the Climate Neutral Now pledge by the UNFCCC.” Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, says, “We are extremely proud to pledge our support towards the UNFCCC. All our decisions are taken to serve one purpose: ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives’. We are delighted to be a forerunner in initiatives that promote environmental conservation, social welfare and most importantly we are constantly working towards achieving clean operations to protect against climate change. The pledge enables us to quantify the impact of our initiatives, guided by the Sustainability Roadmap that we are aligned to, as a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group.” He adds, “As an ESG compliant organisation, India’s Trade Facilitator and an Employer of Choice, we understand our responsibility. When corporates start consciously choosing products and services that are more compatible with nature while ensuring the protection of human rights, they send out a loud and clear message of consciously choosing the planet and its people. This is where the importance of sustainability is highlighted. With a clear strategy to guide us and a purpose to drive us, we are acting today to make a lasting positive impact on tomorrow.”

Blue Dart has always remained one step ahead of the curve, and fervently aided sustainability efforts. The organisation works towards providing long-term sustainability and shows corporate responsibility through several initiatives that help the environment as well as the communities it operates in. Following the Sustainability Roadmap that the express logistics major, as a part of the DPDHL Group, aligns itself with, Blue Dart works towards clean operations for climate protection (Environment), being a great company to work for all (Social) as well as being a highly trusted company (Governance). Complying with the ESG requirements it continues to innovate in this area in order to reach its goal of being a Sustainable Logistics Provider of Choice.

Blue Dart actively works towards fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the UN through many initiatives that fall under its three pillars of corporate responsibility – GoGreen, GoTeach and GoHelp. Under each category, the company ensures that it is constantly giving back to society and protecting the environment. The organization aims to achieve Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050 under the ‘Mission 2050’ target set by the DPDHL Group. Since 2017, Blue Dart has been planting 111,000 trees every year amounting to 555,000 trees till date which will offset 1,11,00,000 of CO2 on maturity. The company is committed to playing a leading role in driving sustainability and is setting the standard for the future of the logistics industry.