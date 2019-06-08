Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Launched International Campaign for Environment Protection

Historic spiritual seminar was organised for Environment Protection in the financial capital of India Mumbai. Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti organisation on the occasion of World Environment Day organised an international seminar in which world-renowned spiritual leaders Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Swami Ramdev, Acharya Lokesh, B.K. Shivani gave the message of Environment protection and launched the campaign for it. On the occasion thousands of people including eminent environmentalists, political leaders, industrialists, social workers, educationists, thinkers and representatives of various social organisations took part. Thousands of people present in the event and 10 million (over 1 Crore) people watching the event through internet took pledge for environment protection. This event reached out to 10-Crore people all across the world till now including 90,000 ex-servicemen also taking pledge for environment protection. On the occasion 5000 plants were planted in different part of Mumbai this morning.

“Your life is not an individual existence. What you exhale, the trees are inhaling; what the trees exhale, you are inhaling. If this was in everyone’s experience, would we have to tell you to plant and protect trees,” said Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Brahma Kumaris spiritual leader BK Shivani said, “Our Environment is a reflection of our emotions. We pollute the planet with Greed, Jealousy, Hatred … Can we still complain … or is it time to change…? What decision will you take to #ChangeEmotionalClimate?”

Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti Organization has been working in the field of environmental protection and promotion for last 10 years. Environmental protection is closely related to the life of all creatures and the entire natural environment of this earth. Pollution is harming the entire earth and we see the end of human civilization in near future. Climate change is taking place in, glaciers are melting, and temperature is rising, whole is being created in ozone layer this to ultra-radiation waves from the sun reaching earth and harming life, there is increasing pollution in environment. To address this problem worldwide, we need to look into its basic reasons and get rid of them. For this Ahimsa Vishva Bharti has organised International Seminar on World Environment Day.

World renowned Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev addressing the large gathering said that water pollution, air pollution, noise pollution, and decreasing of tree plants are destroying our health and health of future generation. In order to improve our environment, we must first save our main need ‘water’ from pollution. This comprehensive problem of water pollution is endangering our health. Every year more people are killed due to contaminated water than war and violence. To prevent water pollution, the effective law should be passed and implemented declaring residual excavation in the river or any other water source to be illegal. Organic substances should be oxidized before using them. To destroy the bacteria in water, chemical substances such as bleaching powder etc. should be used. Atomic tests at the international level should be banned. Consciousness should be created in society and people in general, about the danger of water pollution. Along with water pollution, air pollution is also a challenge to human beings. For this, the smoke from the fuel in the factories, vehicles, must be adjusted so that least smoke comes out. Everybody is using vehicles to go a small distance from home. This leads to environmental pollution and fuel is also consumed. It is the moral responsibility of every global citizen to protect environment. I appeal to the people present here that water and air are life, make efforts to keep air and water clean.

Yogrishi Baba Ramdev said that saints do not just talk about religion, but they are conscious for nature and its related aspects. The ancient India saints and maharishi of India knew there is life in trees also. They were considered equivalent to human beings; a tree has been compared to ten sons of a man. The foundation of the earth is water and forests, both are important for protecting the earth. Vegetation conservation is meant to protecting crops that are used from harmful organisms. Under this, such measures should be used which can destroy or reduce the pests and other harmful organisms and plant diseases that harm various types of crops, fruits and stored grains. The main purpose of doing all this is to create more and more healthy and efficient crops and store crops safely.

Acharya Lokesh said that for the protection of environment, we should have a environment friendly lifestyle. Lord Mahavir said that the earth, water, fire, air and vegetation are all creatures. Do not penetrate or harm them unnecessary. Do not use them more than necessary. His said that the natural resources and substances are limited, and desires are unlimited. Limited resources cannot fulfil unlimited requirements and limitless desires. To prevent environmental pollution, it is necessary to create a policy and also to associate it with education. We have to tell the next generation that it is our responsibility to safeguard water, air, earth and space.

Sadhvi B.K.Shivani said that our future is based on the environment, for which the sound pollution should also be controlled. Presently now not only in cities and metros but also in villages’ sound amplifiers are used. Modern transports systems including various kinds of vehicles have linked villages to the cities. At the same time, motorcycles and noise of vehicles have increased noise pollution. D.J. on the occasion of birthdays, weddings, etc. Have become essential part of celebration, this increases noise pollution. The noise from machines of industrial institutions has also given rise to noise pollution. This reduces human hearing power. Sound pollution also has a deadly effect on the brain. If we make little efforts in the direction of avoiding pollution, we can save your environment.

