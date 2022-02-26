Ahmedabad gets its first Vadilal dessert café

Ahmedabad, 26th February 2022: The residents of Ahmedabad have a reason to cheer with the opening of the first café by Vadilal Enterprises Ltd. Called ‘Now For Ever’, it represents the fusion food, delectable desserts and eye-catchy ambience to cater to millennials and Gen-Z and nurture their passion for scrumptious food. Vadilal Enterprises also plans to expand it to key cities such as New Delhi, Surat, Jaipur by the end of the year. Vadilal Enterprises plans to have one ‘Vadilal Now For Ever’ in every major city that it operates in across the country.

It has over 60+ dishes on offer; every dish is made from all Vadilal products and ingredients, which are exported to countries like the USA, Singapore, UAE, Australia and many more. Along with Vadilal’s popular ice creams, the dessert cafe also offers a new menu of trendy and Instagram-worthy desserts and fusion food dishes. The initiative is in line with the company’s commitment to providing relishing and unforgettable experiences to the customers.

“This concept came about from the simplicity that Vadilal Ice Creams embody. Having a Vadilal ice cream gives a joy of being lost in the moment and wishing that moment to linger on. This is how we conceptualised Vadilal Now For Ever. We have over 150 flavours available in more than 300 formats! We wanted to use the same products that you get at any Vadilal store but with a never-before-seen twist to give you an unforgettable experience!” said Aakanksha Gandhi, Brand Director, Vadilal Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 1907, Vadilal Group holds several first to its credit. It pioneered the launch of ice cream dollies, cones and sundaes, and it was initially the first brand to get a fully automated candy manufacturing line in India. Its Pundhra facility is the largest fully automated plant in the country.

It has won more than 27 awards across four years at the Great Indian Ice Cream Contest organised by the Indian Dairy Association. It was voted Most Trusted Ice Cream Brand in 2013 by the Trust Research Advisory Council and the Brand Equity Survey. The Economic Times Survey ranked Vadilal amongst the Top 20 Food Brands in India. It was also selected as a Superbrand for 2019-2020 by consumers.