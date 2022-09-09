AHPS Commemorated Nutrition Day to Teach Students the Value of Healthy Eating

New Delhi, 9th September 2022: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, commemorated National Nutrition Week, which started from September 1st till September 7th to coincide. This year’s theme was “Celebrate A World of Flavours”. The purpose of this week was to raise awareness among the students about the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition for upholding a healthy lifestyle whilst celebrating the palatable flavours of food.

AHPS organised food-related games and activities to try and educate the children on the value of adequate nutrition in line with the theme, with the goal of supporting the overall development of their learners where health and nutrition play a core role.

Adding to the observance of Nutrition Day, Mr. Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of AHPS, stated, “When I think about health, what comes to my mind is the popular saying: Health is Wealth. Teaching our students, the value of health involves teaching them the value of nutrition. Nutrition is a broad concept, I understand. At the same time, it is also an abstract concept for young minds. But it is essential that the young ones know about healthy eating habits and what counts as healthy. Nutrition Week was around the corner, so our schools got ready well in advance. There were so many interesting activities in line that there was no way my AHPS students would not opt for nutrient-rich foods as well as increase their educational outcomes! ”

The largest secondary school network in the country usually prepares outstanding and enjoyable events, and Nutrition Week was no exception. This year, AHPS planned fun events for the kids, such as outings to the grocery store or the fruit stand. In addition, the school hosted a cuisine tasting and food sorting event. Additionally, the school offered a healthy food fancy dress contest. A live vegetable and food market remained the main attraction for the week.