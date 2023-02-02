AI Budget reaction quote: Sridhar Seshadri, CEO, Spotflock Technologies

Sridhar Seshadri, CEO, Spotflock Technologies,

“Government has outlined focus on artificial intelligence (AI) led skill-development by announcing the establishment of three centers of artificial intelligence. The growth of new-age technologies like AI and machine learning (ML) is a great opportunity for India, given its large labor pool, which can be upskilled and reskilled. After ‘Make in India’, we firmly support the government’s initiative to “Make AI in India, for India” and turn India into a major global digital force.