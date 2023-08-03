AIC Pinnacle Unveils Evolve – A 10-Month Incubation Program Empowering Startups to Commercialise Innovative Ideas

New Delhi, 03rd August 2023: Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) – Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum is delighted to announce the launch of its highly anticipated “Evolve” Incubation Program, a transformative 10-month initiative aimed at nurturing innovative ideas and fostering profitable ventures for startups. Supported by Atal Innovation Mission and Niti Aayog, Evolve Program equips participants with essential tools, guidance, and resources required to thrive in today’s fiercely competitive business landscape.

Designed with an unwavering commitment to support and empower entrepreneurs, Evolve offers eligible startups the opportunity to acquire a seed fund of upto Rs. 25 lakhs, which includes AIM seed fund support and also the co-investment from non-government sources through angel investors via Arthayan, an accelerator platform

The program embraces a sector-agnostic approach, welcoming startups in the ideation, Proof of Concept (POC), or Prototype stage from any sector. However, women-led entrepreneurs and startups working in the areas of government flagship programs will be preferred. With a maximum cohort size of 30 startups, the program spans 10 months, offering participants the flexibility to choose between equity-based fees or incubation charges based on their developmental stages. AIC Pinnacle boasts of a rich pool of mentors, corporates, and investor tie-ups, ensuring participating startups receive top-notch support and guidance throughout their entrepreneurial journey.

Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Founder of AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum and Chairman of Pinnacle Industries & EKA, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the Evolve Incubation Program, which empowers the next generation of entrepreneurs. At AIC-Pinnacle, we strongly believe in the potential of innovative ideas and are dedicated to providing unwavering support. Evolve’s strategic modules address key aspects, from product development to funding and networking. Our hybrid approach ensures accessibility while enriching sessions lay a robust foundation. Startups will benefit from expert mentorship, cutting-edge resources, legal support, and funding opportunities. Join us in revolutionizing the entrepreneurial landscape, leaving a lasting mark on the business world. Let’s shape a limitless future together!”

To maximize accessibility and effectiveness, the Evolve program adopts a hybrid approach, seamlessly blending online and offline elements. The initial three months encompass a series of enriching sessions aimed at laying a strong foundation for startup success.

Through the Evolve program, AIC Pinnacle pledges unwavering support, offering a wide array of services to participating startups, including prototyping assistance, access to cutting-edge software and tools, tailored testing and lab support, certification guidance, mentorship from a distinguished panel of experts, state-of-the-art infrastructure, legal and IP support, extensive networking opportunities, business planning expertise, access to a vibrant startup community, seed funding support from various government and non-government agencies, go-to-market strategy assistance, and an exclusive Investor Demo Day for invaluable exposure to angel investors and venture capital firms.

The Evolve Incubation Program is thoughtfully structured into four modules, each strategically curated to address vital entrepreneurial aspects. The first module, “Product Development,” guides startups from ideation to crafting a compelling Minimum Viable Product (MVP) and prototyping, all while benefiting from expert mentorship. The second module, “IP & Legal,” offers comprehensive assistance in company formation, Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), and other legal aspects, establishing a strong foundation for growth. The third module, “Business Planning & Funding,” provides participants with expert guidance in preparing compelling pitch presentations and gaining access to vital seed funding support. Lastly, the “Networking and Go-to-Market” module helps startups establish valuable connections with potential clients and investors, offering specialized B2B, B2G, and B2C support, result-oriented digital marketing strategies, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Applications for the Evolve Incubation Program are now open and will be accepted until 10th August 2023. The much-anticipated cohort is set to commence on 2nd September 2023. This groundbreaking opportunity is poised to revolutionize the entrepreneurial landscape, empowering startups to elevate their ventures to unparalleled heights and leave an indelible mark on the business world.