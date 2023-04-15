AICTE Partners with Heka Healthy You to Build a Digital Community of First Responders, Aims to Act Fast During SoS

New Delhi, April 15th, 2023:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed an MoU with Heka Healthy You Private Limited to create a digital community of first responders equipped to deal with life-threatening emergencies. The primary objective of this partnership is to impart formal safety measures to the youth of the country and enable them to act fast in emergency situations to avoid any loss of life.

The initiative resonates with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of AAYUSHMAN BHARAT, which seeks to improve the health and well-being of the people of India. With the rising incidences of sudden cardiac arrest among the youth, especially post Covid, there is an urgent and increasing need to address this issue, especially in rural areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, AICTE, Prof. (Dr ) T.G. Sitharam said, “The lack of knowledge of life-saving skills and training among the general public is the main reason why the fatality rates are higher in India. The situation calls for immediate action, and AICTE serves as an appropriate starting point. By cultivating a competent and educated workforce through colleges, we can expedite the process of building a community that will remain at our disposal for the next few decades. By training the communities with life-saving techniques, we can improve survival rates. The partnership between AICTE and Heka Healthy You Private Limited is expected to benefit the community multifold, leveraging the strong network and excellent rural presence of the AICTE.”

Mr. Karun Kad, Director, Ms. Heka Healthy You, said, “The Heka team will engage and train students and faculties across India, which will impart knowledge and skills to stay confident and composed in handling any emergency situation leading to overall holistic development of the individual and would save precious human lives.

Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, emphasized the need to equip individuals with necessary skills, saying, “These sessions may be conducted in all the partner institutions to focus and get hands-on Basic Life Support. This will make our youth more employable and confident when they join the workforce.”

Mamta Rani Agarwal, Advisor-I, AICTE, said, “The trained responders will help stabilize the patient and provide the appropriate care, including CPR, until the ambulance arrives to take over the treatment. The benefit of early intervention can still prove life-saving, and the volume of people available to assist them in meeting response time is even greater.”