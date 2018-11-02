For the first time, 30 women participants from AYUSH institutes across India were trained under the Rising Stars programme organized by All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA).

The two-day training for women professionals of AYUSH Institutes happened on 30th & 31st October, 2018 and was a part of the series of different events organized on the occasion of 3rd Ayurveda Day.

“It is heartening to see such excitement in the participants. Women empowerment is the foundation stone of a progressive society and they are often seen as equally good managers and leaders. The objective of the event was to enhance managerial and leadership skills in women professionals working in different sectors of Ayurveda, thus to build a proficient women professionals in the field of Ayurveda.”, said Prof. Dr. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA.

“It is our duty to create avenues of learning for women professionals who have not received the same chances as that of men, and we would like to take such initiatives forward.”, said Mr. Pradeep Multani, Chairman, Multani Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) joined hands with AIIA to organize this event that regularly conducts Executive Training Programs for ministries and other organizations.

Issues pertaining to gaining self-awareness, strategies in leading teams, shaping future considering the changing world, improving decision making skills, issues pertaining to bias, were some of the areas that were discussed during the two-day sessions, facilitating AYUSH professionals to strengthen their leadership skills, increasing confidence in leading teams.