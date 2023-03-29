AIME drives a projected $200 million in business revenue

Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME), the leading trade convention for the meetings and events industry in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, has today released new insights into the success of their 30-year anniversary show which took place over three days at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from 13 – 15 February 2023.

A post show analysis has revealed:

AIME will generate an anticipated $200 million in business between exhibitors and buyers over the next 12 months – a near 70% increase on 2022.

90% of exhibitors were satisfied with their attendance at AIME. This statistic outperforms equivalent benchmarks and places AIME in the top 5% of trade shows globally for exhibitor satisfaction. [1]

Similarly, nearly 90% of visitors were satisfied with their attendance at AIME. This statistic outperforms both equivalent benchmarks and also previous AIME events. It places AIME in the top 10% of trade shows globally for visitor satisfaction. [2]

Almost 80% of visitors are likely to return to AIME, feel it’s important in advancing their businesses, and is the place to source new products/services.

84% of visitors felt their objectives for attending AIME were met.

Endorsing the success of the 2023 event, Silke Calder, AIME Event Director, said: “These results are testament to the hard work that goes into fostering outstanding business outcomes. From our bespoke technology to the rigorous vetting of buyers, and from our AI powered meeting platform to our first-class Knowledge and AIMEbassadors Programs, the value of business events is championed at every juncture.”

“Excitement is building for AIME 2024, with the majority of 2023 exhibitors already reserving space for next year. This demonstrates both the show’s legacy as well as its importance to the global business events industry. It is also a reason why AIME is one of the most trusted shows in the Asia Pacific Region.” she said.

Julia Swanson, CEO, Melbourne Convention Bureau, is proud of the significant business platform AIME has become over it’s 30 years and the far-reaching commercial outcomes the event drives: “AIME enables new and valuable connections to drive commerce not just for us here in Victoria, but for the wider Asia Pacific Region. At the Melbourne Convention Bureau, we are thrilled with the achievements to date in bringing this event to you, for three decades.”

“At the core, we are about business events and providing the best access to key decision makers and the people who make it all happen. AIME has proven itself as an essential platform for this.” she said.

Over 400 hosted buyers and media outlets, 3,000 visitors and more than 350 exhibitors attended AIME, where over 12,000 meetings took place. New zoning on the show floor enhanced networking and navigation and new features – The Accor Hosted Buyers Lounge, a new ‘Tech’ area, and a Wellness Café – improved the delegate experience. A huge kangaroo and a special anniversary lanyard featuring First Nations’ artwork were some of the ‘touches of Australia’ visitors were treated to throughout.

A highly-anticipated Knowledge Program launched AIME on 13 February and saw an inspiring keynote from Australian tennis star, Jelena Dokic. The program addressed industry hot topics around the future of work including how to build a more resilient events community.

Delegates celebrated AIME’s 30-year legacy at a Welcome Event co-hosted by the Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) on the Marvel Stadium oval. State-of-the-art pearl theming celebrating 30 years was reflected in a directional menu created by Victorian producers, Delaware North. Entertainment from Hot Dub Time Machine took revellers through 30-years of dance tunes.

AIME 2024 will be held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre from 19 -21 February 2024. For expressions of interest or for more information, please visit aime.com.au