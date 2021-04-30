Aiming to create exclusive programs to upskill India’s blue and grey-collared professionals, OckyPocky ties up with Quess

New Delhi, 30th April, 2021:The future of jobs will be defined by technology. In order to stay relevant in the hyper-competitive job market, professionals need to adopt continuous learning in order to keep their skillsets up to date. Against this backdrop, OckyPocky, India’s first interactive learning app, has tied up with Quess, a global workforce management company, to create exclusive learning programs for India’s largest pool of talent in the blue and grey-collared space.

Over the next 12 months, OckyPocky will be creating and deploying targeted upskilling programs for Quess’s workforce and their families as part of the latter’s Employee Benefits Program. These digital programs will allow professionals to strengthen their skillsets and expand their capabilities to achieve greater success. It will also allow their family members to gain new skills and commence or grow their careers during this challenging period.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Amit Agrawal– OckyPocky, said, “Having successfully created interactive learning modules for kids, we are now expanding our ambit by catering to working blue collared professionals in partnership with a domain leading company such as Quess. We are looking forward to creating top-notch upskilling programs for Quess and contributing to enhancing the country’s vast talent pool.”

Adding to this, Mr. Ajay Kumar Singh, Head, People Services, Quess, said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with OckyPocky for the Quess Employee Benefits Platform. With this partnership, our overarching goal is to provide quality education and skill enhancement experience for Quess’sworkforce and their families. OckyPocky brings the right mix of classes delivered in a digital format at an affordable price, which will perfectly suit our diverse workforce.”

About OckyPocky

OckyPocky was established in the year 2017 with a vision to target parents of small-town kids who face challenges with English speaking. The innovative start-up was founded by former YouTube India head and IIM Bangalore alumnus Amit Agrawal. He decided to bridge the gap for ‘Bharat’ thereby building a better foundation for its future generations at a stage where it really matters.

OckyPocky – The Octopus is based on the theme of Channapatna Toy, which assists children with their English learning needs using AI/NLP behind the screens. Unlike other video apps, OckyPocky gives feedback and allows kids to build an early year vocabulary foundation with voice, video, and vernacular. OckyPocky runs with a motto, “Skills That Matter”. With this as their philosophy, they help children develop creativity and logical reasoning besides English skills. The classes are delivered by OckyPocky’s highly competent, industry-leading teachers, who are trained in teaching.